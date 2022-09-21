All signs point to Milwaukee

“This is what you play for. You play to get into the postseason.” — Max Scherzer.

The Mets are in … and they are still in Milwaukee, where the Brewers are on the playoff bubble.

Taijuan Walker is a big reason why the Amazin’s clinched.



Claim a Risk-Free First Bet up to $1,000 New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. (Welcome Offer not available in NY & PA) Full T&C apply.



First bet up To $1,250 On Caesars New users only, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply.



Up to $1,000 No Sweat First Bet 21+. New customers only. AZ, CT, IA, IL, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, WV, WY only. T&C apply

He has won two in a row, allowing three runs over 14 ¹/₃ innings and fanning 15 with no free passes (maybe Walker should work the border in the offseason).

The Crew’s Adrian Houser was roughed up by the Yankees (four runs, seven hits, four walks) in three innings in his last start. But “Doogy” had given up only two runs in his previous 13 innings.

Taking the Brewers at home for 10 units.

Betting on Baseball?

No play on Tuesday.

The Giant’s Carlos Rodon scratched from his start with a blister and cracked nail. With no NFL or college football to churn the stomach we ordered a pizza, cracked open a couple of cold ones (without cracking any nails) and watched Aaron Judge instead.

Still up +1,375 bobbythomsons.