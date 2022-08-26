All signs point to Carolina

After two weeks dominated by backups and narrow point spreads, we’re finally rewarded with some extended action from starters in Week 3 — but not from every team.

The Panthers are among the teams expected to roll out the regulars this week, with coach Matt Rhule hinting at his first unit playing into the second quarter.

That isn’t the case for the Bills, who plan to rest most of their starters. That type of matchup is what exhibition bettors dream of. But is it worth the price?

Even in the preseason, these Bills are juggernauts, They crushed the Broncos, 42-15, last week, but outscored Denver by only five points in the second half.



Can the Panthers build a big enough first-half lead to control the pace later on?

It will help that both Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold should see extensive time at quarterback in this game. And don’t be surprised if you see more of Darnold than is usual with rookie Matt Corral (foot) out for the season.

Betting on the NFL?

The Bills are the better team on paper, but it’s hard to overcome a quarter (or more) of starters vs. backups.

The play: Panthers -6.5.