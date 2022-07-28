All-female rowing team breaks world record on trip to Hawaii

Four female athletes broke the women’s world record on their journey from San Francisco to Hawaii.

Rowers Libby Costello, Sophia Denison Johnston, Brooke Downes and Adrienne Smith make up the Lat 35 Racing team that rowed more than 2,400 nautical miles from San Francisco to Hawaii in 34 days, 14 hours and 11 minutes.

The team — which rowed unassisted and had never rowed in the deep ocean — became the fastest all-female team to complete the trip.

The foursome rowed in two-hour shifts, averaging just 90 minutes of sleep at a time, according to KITV, an ABC news affiliate in Honolulu. The athletes ate boil-to-order prepackaged meals, and experienced seasickness, extreme wind and rough seas on their journey.

“Everybody stay strong, beautiful, kind, brave,” Denison Johnston said in a video on social media as the team pulled into the Waikiki Yacht Club in Honolulu.

“We inspired a bunch of different types of people. And that’s really important,” Costello said.