Alison Riske-Amritraj confronts Aussie Open umpire for sleeping

American tennis star Alison Riske-Amritraj accused the umpire of “sleeping” during her doubles match in a fiery exchange Friday at the Australian Open.

The first-round match involved Riske-Amritraj and her Czech partner Linda Fruhvirtova against Russian partners Natela Dzalamidze and Alexandra Panova. Up 3-1 in the second set after dropping the opener and at deuce, the point was halted by chair umpire Nico Helwerth and awarded to the Russians, causing Riske-Amritraj to unload on the umpire and then an official.

During a volley, Riske-Amritraj’s shot hit her opponent in the leg and Riske-Amritraj apologized to her immediately after it happened, before the American put the next shot away for a winner. But the umpire somehow didn’t see the ball hit the Russian’s leg and consequently awarded the point to Dzalamidze and Panova because of Riske-Amritraj’s “hindrance.”

“That’s the rule,” he added.

“Once it hit her, that’s when I said sorry,” Riske-Amritraj shot back at Helwerth. “I wouldn’t have said sorry if I didn’t hit her. It hit her leg, it didn’t hit her arm or racket.”

Alison Riske-Amritraj pleads her case after her shot struck her opponent in the leg. Nine’s Wide World of Sports

Chair umpire Nico Helwerth Nine’s Wide World of Sports

“If I don’t see that, I cannot judge it,” the umpire responded.

The American called for a supervisor, who was unmoved, saying the call was the umpire’s to make.

Riske-Amritraj exploded, saying, “What the hell is he doing up there, then? That’s f–king ridiculous, Caroline. That’s ridiculous. Is he sleeping? I wouldn’t say sorry.”

“The way you see it, the way you see it. I’m sure you see it that way,” Riske-Amritraj continued in a mocking tone of the umpire. “That’s ridiculous. That’s absolutely ridiculous. Pay attention dude. That’s tennis 101.”

The tense exchange only slowed Riske-Amritraj and Fruhvirtova, though, with the pair coming back to win the match, 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 7-5, to advance to the second round.