Alexis Lafreniere’s dominant stretch continues for Rangers

CALGARY, Alberta — Alexis Lafreniere is playing some of his best hockey since he pulled on a Rangers sweater.

Though the goals didn’t pile up as much as Lafreniere and the Rangers likely wanted them to earlier this season, the former 2020 first-overall pick has been clutch in the previous two games and over the last 10 contests. Lafreniere scored the game-tying tally with 7:12 left in regulation Saturday night to help the Rangers force overtime and secure a point in their 3-2 loss to the Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome.

“He’s been unbelievable,” Ryan Lindgren said, referring to Lafreniere, who also recorded a crucial third-period tally and the shootout winner against the Oilers Friday night. “He’s been great, obviously providing offense and getting big goals. He’s doing just as good in the D zone, blocking shots. He’s a competitor, wants to win and he’s been outstanding the whole year.”

Not only has Lafreniere recorded points in six of his last seven games, as well as 10 of his last 11 games, but he has made an impact in every game over that stretch. The way Lafreniere and his linemates, Kaapo Kakko and Filip Chytil, have battled along the walls and controlled the offensive zone lately has played a major role in the Rangers’ recent success.





Alexis Lafreniere celebrates with teammates after scoring a third-period goal during the Rangers’ 3-2 loss to the Flames. Getty Images

Lafreniere has totaled 10 points in 11 games, in addition to posting 22 shots on goal. He’s putting the puck on net, getting to the dirty areas of the ice and opening up space for his linemates in the process. It has been a night and day difference from the start of the season.

“Pretty good,” Lafreniere said of his confidence level after scoring a third-period goal and the shootout winner the Rangers’ 5-4 win over the Oilers Friday night. “Obviously, I say it a lot, I like playing with Fil and Kaapo a lot. I think we have nice chemistry and it’s always great to play with them. We can always be better, but I think when we get going in the offensive zone, that’s when we’re at our best.”

After traveling back to New York, the Rangers will have a day of on Sunday before they’re back in action Monday night against the Jets at the Garden. They will practice on Tuesday at MSG Training Center and then venture to Detroit for another game against the Red Wings on Wednesday.

The Rangers will then practice in Washington on Friday before squaring off with the Capitals Saturday afternoon.

Gallant swapped Vladimir Tarasenko with Filip Chytil on the first power-play unit, which bumped Chytil back down to PP2.