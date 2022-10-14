Alexis Lafreniere propels Rangers past Wild

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The two early injuries to the Rangers forward group may have demonstrated how precarious the club’s situation is when it comes to depth under its current cap squeeze, but it also cleared a path to a spot in the top six for Alexis Lafreniere, who made the most of it right away.

Lafreniere recorded the first multi-assist performance of his NHL career as the Rangers steamrolled the Wild, 7-3, in a chippy first road game of the season Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center. If this game served as any sort of audition for Lafreniere to remain in the top six, cancel the remaining casting calls.

With Vitali Kravtsov hanging back in New York to nurse an upper-body injury he suffered in the season-opening win over the Lightning, and Sammy Blais sidelined with his own upper-body injury, a souvenir from the preseason finale, Lafreniere was the first forward in line to replace Kravtsov on the right wing of the second line next to Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck.

It’s a spot the 2020 first-overall pick hasn’t spent much time in over his previous two seasons with the Rangers, but it’s in the top six, where the organization hopes Lafreniere will become a staple one day.

Alexis Lafreniere skates during the Rangers’ win over the Wild. NHLI via Getty Images

“For sure,” Lafreniere said Thursday morning when asked if he sees this as an opportunity. “I think playing a little more minutes, playing in the top six. Just try not to think about it when you play, but you’re just trying to play as a good as you can and try to help these guys as much as I can.”

Last season, Lafreniere played just one game with Panarin and Ryan Strome, who is no longer a Ranger after signing with the Ducks as a free agent this offseason. It was in mid-January in Los Angeles against the Kings and was Lafreniere’s lone game skating on a line with Panarin in 2021-22.

Chris Kreider, right, celebrates his first-period goal with Mika Zibanejad. USA TODAY Sports

Artemi Panarin skates with the puck during the Rangers’ win over the Wild. USA TODAY Sports

There was a reason Lafreniere, Panarin and Strome didn’t stick. In 26:31 of ice time, the trio saw three goals against, according to Natural Stat Trick. One could call it Lafreniere’s redemption game in that right-wing spot Thursday night, because he fit in like the last remaining piece of a puzzle.

“I mean, I still got to work hard and there’s nothing confirmed,” Lafreniere said after the win. “Obviously, I want to play with them. I think they’re real good players. I got to keep working on my game on the right side and try to get better.”

Filip Chytil (72) scores in the second period. Getty Images

Switching to his off-side seemed to be a nonfactor. In fact, Lafreniere’s general composure is what allowed him to set up the Rangers’ second and third goals of the first period. After receiving the puck from Panarin behind Minnesota’s net, Lafreniere was patient before feeding a pinching Adam Fox on the far side for the goal.

But it was Lafreniere’s connection with Panarin that was perhaps the most notable aspect to come out of the win. The belated birthday boy, who turned 21 on Tuesday, sent a slick backhanded feed from the corner to Panarin, who sniped the puck past Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury for the third of his eventual four points on the night. Panarin pointed right at Lafreniere and gave him a pat on the head.

Vincent Trocheck, right, celebrates with Adam Fox. USA TODAY Sports

“There’s not much room on the left side, I’m still young,” Panarin said with a smile. “He has to learn probably, right?”

The Rangers were outshot, 15-8, through the opening 20 minutes and 36-35 overall, but still controlled the pace of play from start to finish. While the defense could’ve been a little tighter, an effective special teams game and clutch contributions from the Rangers’ top six had the Wild getting booed off the ice in their own building after just the first period in their season-opening game.

The game had a little bit of everything for the Rangers, who got five goals from their top nine at even strength, including Vincent Trocheck’s first as a Blueshirt in the third period. Chris Kreider scored two of his own and Kaapo Kakko and Filip Chytil both scored their first goals of the season, as well. Even Ryan Reaves got in on the action, dropping the gloves with Wild forward Marcus Foligno and landing blow after blow.

Ryan Lindgren called the Rangers’ performance in their first game a recipe for success, but this one may have upped the formula.