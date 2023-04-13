Alexandra Ianculescu is using OnlyFans to fund her new Olympic dream

Romanian-Canadian Olympic speed skater Alexandra Ianculescu is using OnlyFans to help fund her dream of competing at the 2024 Summer Games in Paris.

Unlike her past Olympic appearance, the 31-year-old athlete is leaving her skates behind in hopes of representing Canada as a cyclist.

But because the Canadian team is at the amateur level, it requires funding to compete at the Olympics.

Ianculescu turned to OnlyFans — a subscription-based social media platform, where users can sell and/or purchase original content.

Ianculescu, who retired from speed skating in November 2021, told the Daily Star that the money she makes from selling bikini photos and other content on OnlyFans covers the cost of cycling and helps cover expenses.

“I made an OnlyFans account in 2021,” she said. “… It’s helping me survive, pay my rent, pay for groceries, and it covers the cycling and the coffee bills!”





Alexandra Ianculescu in Spain in February 2023. Instagram/Alexandra Ianculescu

With her transition from speed skating to cycling, Ianculescu has poured all of her time into training — and therefore put her personal training business on the back burner.

“It’s fully 100% OnlyFans because I didn’t have the time to do personal training anymore,” she said about her source of income.

“Someone suggested, ‘Why don’t you just have an OnlyFans account and create like a behind-the-scenes of what you do? And since you post bikini photos anyway, you can actually charge for that.’

“I was like, ‘seriously, people pay for that?’ Like, I like my body. I want to post it anyway… So I said, ‘I’ll give myself one month and see how it goes.’ And it was crazy!”





Alexandra Ianculescu in Spain in March 2023. Instagram/Alexandra Ianculescu





Alexandra Ianculescu in Barcelona in April 2023. Instagram/Alexandra Ianculescu

Ianculescu is open about promoting her OnlyFans page on social media.

On Tuesday, the Olympian shared a sultry bikini selfie, and wrote on Instagram: “Is it summer yet? On my OnlyFans it definitely is.

“Just posted a never before seen photo on the wall, and about to DM the other side to everyone that is on there.”

On Wednesday, Ianculescu took to Instagram gushing over a surge in traffic on her OnlyFans page.

“You guys! This is insane traffic,” she wrote over a screen grab of her analytics.

Ianculescu, who competed with Romania at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyongyang, has her sights set on being one of few athletes to participate in both the winter and summer games.

“But not I’m not setting high expectations on myself because I don’t want to get disappointed but I just know that I expect myself to just suck at something new, which is a really nice feeling,” she said.

Ianculescu — who “fell in love” with cycling after trying it for the first time in 2018 — added that her goal is to land a professional contract in the next two seasons.

“I have to trust the process,” she said. “But it’s, I think gonna take me longer than I thought it would. And so that’s a bit frustrating.”

As for her future?





Romania’s Alexandra Ianculescu competes in the women’s 500m speed skating event during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Gangneung Oval in Gangneung on Feb. 18, 2018. AFP via Getty Images

Ianculescu explained that she is prepared for the long haul when it comes to building her cycling career — and doesn’t plan on settling down with a family and kids anytime soon.

“I do have the patience,” she said. “I do plan on doing this for a long time.

“I don’t plan on settling and buying a house and having kids and buying dogs anytime soon. I’m gonna work my a– off until I get there.”

Ianculescu struggled in speed skating at the 2018 Games in North Korea, finishing last in the women’s 500 meters speed event.

“I got off the ice, and I started crying,” she said. “I knew that it wasn’t the best I could do.”





Romania’s Alexandra Ianculescu competes in the women’s 500m speed skating event during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Gangneung Oval in Gangneung on Feb. 18, 2018. International Skating Union via

Ianculescu told the outlet that she took a month off “completely” from training after initially being told she did not qualify.

“You can’t sharpen your knife last minute,” she said. “So I had to make the best of it.”