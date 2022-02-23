Alexander Zverev attacks umpire’s chair in violent racket meltdown

Alexander Zverev has been kicked out of the Mexican Open after a shocking outburst that saw him swing his racket violently near the umpire after verbally assaulting him.

The world’s No. 3 player was livid with a call in the third set tiebreaker of a doubles match in Mexico. Zverev struck the umpire’s chair three times, narrowly missing his feet with each swing after the 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (10-6) defeat.

“Look where the ball bounced … 8-6 in the tiebreak … for f–ks sake … it’s f–king your line … f–king idiot,” Zverev screamed at the time of the call.

Alexander Zverev at the Mexican Open AFP via Getty Images

Zverev was partnered with Marcelo Melo with the duo defeated by Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliövaara.

The German was still alive in the singles draw of the tournament until his outburst forced officials to expel him from the tournament.

“Due to unsportsmanlike conduct at the conclusion of his doubles match on Tuesday night, Alexander Zverev has been withdrawn from the tournament in Acapulco,” the ATP said in a statement.

Alexander Zverev swings wildly at the umpire’s chair Twitter

Zverev’s display shocked the tennis community and left some calling for harsher actions against the 24-year-old, who could still face a hefty fine or suspension.

Patrick McEnroe called for a “significant suspension” and called the act “totally unacceptable.”

“Alexander Zverev ended his doubles loss against Glasspool/Heliovaara by attacking the umpire’s chair while arguing with and looking at him after each strike,” tennis journalist Tumaini Carayol tweeted. “Looks like a blatant act of intimidation and there should be serious repercussions for this behavior.”