Alexandar Georgiev gets multi-year deal with Avalanche after trade

General manager Joe Sakic wasted no time locking up Alexandar Georgiev.

The Avalanche announced a three-year extension for the former Rangers netminder, with an average annual value of $3.4 million, per SportsNet’s Elliotte Friedman. An extension of some sort was essentially a formality for Georgiev after the Rangers dealt his rights to Colorado for three draft picks on Thursday. This year’s Stanley Cup champions had until Monday’s 5 p.m. deadline to give Georgiev a qualifying offer, but bypassed that altogether by signing him, closing off the possibility of an offer sheet.

With the deal inked, Georgiev wrote an emotional farewell to the Rangers on Instagram. He thanking them for the chance they gave him five years ago but said he is “super excited for the new chapter” in Colorado.

Alexandar Georgiev Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

“From getting the first nhl call up and reading the Letter to seeing this team become a contender and make a run at the cup. From playing in covid bubbles to having full stadiums with celebrities behind the bench, it’s really been a journey full of memories,” Georgiev wrote.

With Darcy Kuemper hitting unrestricted free agency and likely to leave Colorado, Georgiev is expected to have a chance to be the team’s No. 1 netminder ahead of Pavel Francouz this season. Caught between the reigns of Henrik Lundqvist and Igor Shesterkin in New York, Georgiev never got such a chance with the Rangers — and made little secret of his displeasure at the situation.

“And even if that journey wasn’t always smooth, it’s been an honor putting on that Jersey,” Georgiev wrote of this time on Broadway. “Thank you to all the staff at the arenas who made you feel like part of a family. And big THANK YOU to all the Rangers fans who are so passionate, it was incredible playing in front of you all.”

Though the Rangers hung onto him at the trade deadline, not wanting to be left without a backup in case Shesterkin got hurt, a move this offseason was always somewhat inevitable. Georgiev’s stock dipped this year with a save percentage that fell a hair below .900, but the 26-year-old is talented, and goes to a team that just proved it doesn’t need great goaltending to win.

As for the Blueshirts, GM Chris Drury will be looking for a replacement when free agency opens on Wednesday.