Alex Zverev suffers gruesome injury against Rafael Nadal at French Open

Alex Zverev suffers gruesome injury against Rafael Nadal at French Open

by

A classic French Open match ended in agony.

Alex Zverev crumpled to the ground, screaming in pain after his ankle rolled over horribly while reaching for a forehand in his semifinal match against Rafael Nadal.

Zverev rolled around on the clay, clearly in a massive amount of pain, before a wheelchair was brought out.

Alex Zverev’s ankle injury at French Open
NBC Sports
Alex Zverev in pain at the French Open in match to Rafael Nadal.
Alex Zverev in pain at the French Open in match to Rafael Nadal.
REUTERS
Rafael Nadal checks on Alex Zverev
Rafael Nadal checks on Alex Zverev
REUTERS

Zverev’s black outfit was covered in rust-colored clay, as were his legs and arms, and he immediately grabbed his right ankle, screaming in pain.

A trainer came out to attend to him, and Nadal walked around the net to check on Zverev, too.

Nadal said Zverev was in tears in the training room as his injury was assessed.

Rafael Nadal checks on Alex Zverev
Zverev is in agony on the Roland Garros court
REUTERS
Zverev gets wheeled off the court
Zverev gets wheeled off the court
REUTERS

Nadal won the first set in an epic tiebreaker, and the Spaniard winning that point had sent the second set to a tiebreak.

Zverev returned to the court on crutches to officially retire from the match.

Nadal, a 13-time champion at Roland Garros, will face the winner of the Casper Ruud-Marin Cilic semifinal.

Nadal and Zverev emerge from the training room with Zverev on crutches
Nadal and Zverev emerge from the training room with Zverev on crutches
Getty Images
Zverev acknowledges the French Open crowd
Zverev acknowledges the French Open crowd
Getty Images
Zverev in pain
Zverev in pain
EPA

— With AP