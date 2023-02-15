Alex Rodriguez’s ex, Kathryne Padgett, reveals new boyfriend

Alex Rodriguez’s ex, Kathryne Padgett, has moved on a few months after their split.

Padgett — a Texas-based fitness entrepreneur and former college soccer player — is dating Weston Richey, a creative brand developer and video content creator, according to his Instagram.

The relationship came after Page Six reported that Rodriguez and Padgett broke things off in September 2022. Rodriguez made his relationship with his current girlfriend, Jac Cordeiro, Instagram official in December.

On Tuesday, Padgett took to her Instagram Story to share a series of posts with Richey, who she called her “best friend,” on Valentine’s Day.

“Brunch with my cute lil valentine,” she wrote over a photo of Richey. “Beyond obsessed with my valentine,” she added in a separate post.





Alex Rodriguez's ex, Kathryne Padgett spends Valentine's Day with her new boyfriend, Weston Richey on Feb. 14, 2023.

The couple also enjoyed a date night with friends at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, where the Dallas Stars suffered a 3-2 loss to the Boston Bruins.

Padgett, who previously attended a Packers game with Rodriguez when they were first spotted together in January 2022, said it was her first NHL game.

Alex Rodriguez's ex, Kathryne Padgett and her new boyfriend, Weston Richey attend a Dallas Stars-Boston Bruins game at American Airlines Center on Feb. 14, 2023.

Alex Rodriguez's ex, Kathryne Padgett spends Valentine's Day with her new boyfriend, Weston Richey on Feb. 14, 2023.



Alex Rodriguez's ex, Kathryne Padgett and her new boyfriend, Weston Richey attend a Dallas Stars-Boston Bruins game at American Airlines Center on Feb. 14, 2023.



Padgett made her relationship with Richey Instagram official in a post on Jan. 29, which included PDA photos of the smiling couple.

“Nobody gets me you do 🤍,” she wrote at the time.

It’s unclear what led to Rodriguez’s split with Padgett. Over the summer, the twosome enjoyed a lengthy European getaway, which included stops in Italy and Spain.

Before that, they attended a number of professional sporting events together, including a Mavericks-Suns game during the 2022 NBA playoffs.





Alex Rodriguez and Kathryne Padgett attend Game 7 of Western Conference Semifinals between the Mavericks and the Suns at Footprint Center on May 15, 2022 in Phoenix.





Alex Rodriguez and Kathryne Padgett attend Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals between the Mavericks and the Suns at Footprint Center on May 15, 2022. Getty Images

In June, a source told Page Six that Rodriguez’s romance with Padgett “wasn’t serious” and that the pair were “having fun.”

When they decided to go their separate ways, another insider told Page Six in September that Rodriguez and Padgett were still “good friends.”

The next month, Rodriguez, 47, was spotted shopping on Rodeo Drive with his current girlfriend, Cordeiro, who is a 42-year-old fitness entrepreneur.





Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro at a Lakers-Spurs game at Crypto.com Arena on Jan. 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.





Alex Rodriguez and Jac Cordeiro with his daughters, Natasha and Ella on Dec. 17, 2022.

Instagram/Alex Rodriguez

The Fox Sports MLB analyst went public with the relationship in December, sharing a photo with Cordeiro and his two daughters, Natasha, 18, and Ella, 14, in front of a Christmas tree.