Alex Rodriguez watches Timberwolves win with Kathryne Padgett

It seems Alex Rodriguez took in the Timberwolves’ play-in win Tuesday night with a certain lady friend by his side.

Rodriguez, a co-owner of the Minnesota franchise, appeared to sit courtside with fitness competitor Kathryne Padgett, who tagged the former Yankees slugger in an Instagram Story beside his-and-her sneakers.

Padgett also posted a photo of herself from inside Target Center, where the Timberwolves topped the Clippers, 109-104. She even appeared to make a cameo during the game’s broadcast.

Dallas-based fitness competitor Kathryne Padgett posted a photo of herself from Tuesday’s Timberwolves game on her Instagram Story

Instagram/Kathryne Padgett

Alex Rodriguez sits courtside during Tuesday’s Timberwolves game NBAE via Getty Images

Kathryne Padgett tagged Alex Rodriguez’s Instagram handle in a post from Tuesday’s Timberwolves game Instagram/Kathryne Padgett

Rodriguez was first linked to the Dallas-based Padgett in January, when the pair was spotted in the stands at Lambeau Field during the Packers’ divisional round playoff game against the 49ers. A source told Page Six that month how the 46-year-old was still on the market and “enjoying life.”

This month, however, Rodriguez appeared to take photo credit for an Opening Day shot of Padgett at Oakland Coliseum, according to Sideaction.com.

Rodriguez not only commented on Padgett’s snap, but when asked by a fan, “Is this your photography skills,” he replied, “Yes.”

Kathryne Padgett sported a Timberwolves jersey during a March 2022 game Instagram/Kathryne Padgett

Rodriguez was previously engaged to superstar Jennifer Lopez, with Page Six exclusively revealing in March 2021 that the couple had broken up. Although Lopez, 52, and Rodriguez claimed to be working on their relationship at the time, the two confirmed a month later that they had split.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” Lopez and Rodriguez said in a statement to the “Today” show. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and each other’s children.”

Lopez, 52, later reconnected with her former fiancé, Ben Affleck, following her breakup with Rodriguez. She announced last week that Affleck, 49, had popped the question again, presenting the “Marry Me” actress with a ring that features a natural green diamond center stone.

Alex Rodriguez was previously engaged to Jennifer Lopez WireImage

The rock is estimated to cost over $5 million, with the possibility of it entering the ballpark of $10 million and up.

In the days following Lopez and Affleck’s engagement, Rodriguez was trolled over the news by Michael Kay during ESPN2’s “Kay-Rod” broadcast.

“It’s a great time in sports,” Kay began. “We have a new Masters champion. The NBA playoffs are about to start. Baseball in full swing. People getting engaged! It’s a happy time in the world.”