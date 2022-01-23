Alex Rodriguez seen at Packers-49ers with mystery blonde woman

A-Rod picked a cold, rough night to support a fellow A-Rod.

Alex Rodriguez jumped on the Packers bandwagon Saturday night at Lambeau Field, though his presence wasn’t enough to lift Aaron Rodgers and his teammates as they fell to the 49ers, 13-10, in the NFC divisional round.

Rodriguez was shown in the stands on the Fox broadcast early in the fourth quarter, either dancing or trying to keep warm in the snow with a 0-degree wind chill. He was joined by an unidentified blonde woman, both of them wearing Packers winter hats.

Alex Rodriguez attended Saturday’s Packers-49ers game at Lambeau Field with an unidentified blonde woman. Fox Sports

At the time Rodriguez was spotted on TV, the Packers led 10-3 with 11:27 left in the game. They went on to lose on Robbie Gould’s 45-yard field goal as time expired.

After the game, the former Yankee posted a video on Twitter of himself and a friend cheering on the Packers, with Rodriguez at one point screaming “Cheese!” He indicated in the tweet that he was checking a playoff game at Lambeau Field off his bucket list.

Rodriguez’s presence in Green Bay with Packers garb may have ruffled some feathers in nearby Minnesota, where the 46-year-old is now a part owner of the Timberwolves.