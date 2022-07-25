Alex Rodriguez, Kathryne Padgett enjoy Baseball Hall of Fame

Alex Rodriguez and gal pal Kathryne Padgett enjoyed the celebrations in Cooperstown over the weekend.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, the Dallas-based fitness competitor, 25, gave fans a peek at the Baseball Hall of Fame festivities in upstate New York, where Rodriguez was on hand for the induction of his pal, Red Sox legend David Ortiz.

In one post, Padgett poses on stage solo while wearing a form-fitting black dress, while the former Yankees slugger, 46, is seen showing off his dance moves to the crowd in another.

Earlier Sunday, Padgett posted a gallery of photos on Instagram from the “Hall of Fame weekend,” sharing two snaps of herself with Ortiz, 46.

Rodriguez also recapped the events on social media, stating “what a great honor” it is to witness Ortiz’s induction into the Hall of Fame.

“Big Papi… A Hall of Fame player on the field. A Hall of Fame person off of it. What a great honor to witness your induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame today. I’m proud to call you a brother and friend,” Rodriguez wrote Sunday on Instagram.

“A huge congrats to the other members of the 2022 class: Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat, Minnie Miñoso, Tony Oliva, Bud Fowler and Buck O’Neil and Frick award winner Tim Kurkjian. All true legends and heroes.”

It’s been an eventful summer for Rodriguez and Padgett so far. The twosome recently ventured to Europe for an overseas getaway.

Rodriguez was first linked to Padgett in January, when they were spotted in the stands at Lambeau Field during a Packers playoff game.

Prior to his romance with Padgett, Rodriguez was engaged to Jennifer Lopez for two years. The pair split up last year and Lopez has since married Ben Affleck, her former fiancé.

Rodriguez had nothing but kind words to say about Lopez, 53, during an appearance on Martha Stewart’s podcast earlier this month.

“Here’s what I will tell you about Jennifer, and I was telling some of my colleagues here the other day, she’s the most talented human being I’ve ever been around,” Rodriguez said. “Hardest worker. And I think she is the greatest performer, live performer in the world today that’s alive.”