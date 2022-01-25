Alex Rodriguez’s candidacy for the Baseball Hall of Fame was very unpopular amongst the writers.

A-Rod received just 34.3 percent of the votes this year, his first on the ballot.

Alex Rodriguez barely got a third of baseball writers’ Hall of Fame votes. Getty Images

David Ortiz was the lone player elected to the Hall of Fame. Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Curt Schilling all failed to reach the 75 percent threshold in their final year on the ballot.

Rodriguez finished his career with 696 home runs, a 117.5 WAR and a .930 OPS — all gargantuan numbers. He was also an excellent fielder and the catalyst in the Yankees’ 2009 World Series run.

AP

However, the cloud of performance-enhancing drugs mutilated his candidacy. He not only tested positive in MLB’s 2003 trial run, but also was linked to Biogenesis and was ultimately suspended for the entire 2014 season.

Rodriguez was always going to suffer on the first ballot, which many writers view differently than others. However, starting off this low, combined with the fact that the writers declined to elect fellow PED suspects Bonds and Clemens, makes it a longshot they will ever vote Rodriguez in.