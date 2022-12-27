Alex Ovechkin’s unabashed Putin support clouds pursuit of history

One can still appreciate and maybe even marvel at Alex Ovechkin’s feats on the ice as the 37-year-old inexorably chases down Wayne Gretzky’s NHL career record of 894 goals that for the longest time seemed as untouchable as Hank Aaron’s 755 major league career home runs.

But the thrill is gone.

Because, at least for me, while it is intellectually possible to distinguish between Ovechkin the hockey player and Ovechkin the political commentator, it is a leap too far to do so on an emotional basis.

It is impossible to celebrate Ovechkin the man, who for years not only publicly aligned himself with the genocidal Russian president Vladimir Putin and his policies, but attempted to lead a movement in his support as late as 2017.

It is impossible to become invested in this race for hockey history that will likely reach fruition after another 93 goals sometime early in the 2024-25 season. It will be documented. But it will not be romanticized. There is a pall over it. Again, at least here.

This is not merely about the profile photo, in which Ovechkin is posing with Putin, remaining up on his official Instagram account, perhaps (and perhaps not) due to the fear of recrimination for removing it.

Capitals star Alex Ovechkin (r.) posing with Russian president Vladimir Putin (l.) on May 27, 2014. Getty Images

This is not solely about the fact that Ovechkin was essentially force-fed words expressing hope for peace that he regurgitated at a press conference following the invasion of Ukraine last February that has given an out to folks who want to and have been able to separate the player’s political and social beliefs from his time on stage as an entertainer.

It is about Ovechkin in 2017 creating PutinTeam, an intended social movement in conjunction with the Russian presidential election of 2018.

It is about Ovechkin in 2014 expressing his support of the Putin-led invasion and annexation of Crimea while posting a picture on social media in which the player held a sign with the message: “# SAVE CHILDREN FROM FASCISM.”

Would a baseball player of German heritage have been celebrated in the U.S. during the 1940s if he had been an ardent public admirer and supporter of Adolf Hitler in the 1930s?

How many of you laugh as hard (or actually not at all) when Michael Richards makes an appearance playing the character, “Kramer,” when an episode of “Seinfeld” pops up on your screen?

Alex Ovechkin holds a jersey next to Vladimir Putin on May 27, 2014. Getty Images

I loved “Lethal Weapon” 1 and 2, but, sorry, I just cannot watch Mel Gibson. So those movies are off my queue.

Ovechkin has been about the most compelling player in the league since he broke into the NHL with the rookie class of 2005-06 that also featured Sidney Crosby and Henrik Lundqvist. The two most expensive and unique real estate properties in NHL history are Gretzky’s office behind the net and Ovechkin’s office in the off-wing left circle.

And Ovechkin’s blend of talent and physicality is rare. There was Gordie Howe, of course, and Peter Forsberg. But this is a player who will beat you on the scoreboard and beat you up against the boards.

Again, he has been as entertaining a watch and as unstoppable a force as there has been over his last 18 seasons on the ice through which he has barely lost a beat. The first nine years, from ages 20 through 28, Ovechkin recorded .621 goals-per-game. Over the following nine years, No. 8 has posted .602 GPG. That is a distinction without a difference.

Alex Ovechkin celebrates his 802nd goal, passing Gordie Howe on the all-time list, on Dec. 23, 2022. AP

Once upon a time, teams would assign checkers to shadow Ovechkin the way the Red Wings did way back when Bugsy Watson would follow Bobby Hull around the ice and the Devils would do by siccing Jay Pandolfo on Jaromir Jagr when No. 68 played for the Rangers. The way the Red Wings did with Paul Woods against Mike Bossy when No. 22 was going for 50-in-50 in 1980-81.

“That doesn’t happen as much,” Rangers’ head coach Gerard Gallant said hours before his team faced Ovechkin and the Caps at the Garden on Wednesday. “Sure you pay special attention to him, but you don’t have the one [checker] who’d be really close to him like back in the day.

“I never liked it. I don’t think it’s right, but when a guy is scoring like he scores, it’s not a bad idea. But everybody pays special attention. You try and take him away.

“He’s tough to stop. He shoots the puck better than everybody.”

Alex Ovechkin (c.) celebrates his 802nd goal on Dec. 23, 2022. NHLI via Getty Images

Ovechkin entered the Garden with 22 goals, seventh in the league and eight off Connor McDavid’s lead. He had scored nine goals in his last nine games, five into empty nets, three with a two-goal lead. His 54 career empty-netters are second in history to … Gretzky’s 56.

Ovechkin is chasing history and an icon. This should be a wonderful journey in which all sports fans can share. But it is not that simple. It is not that easy. What is worthy of adulation?

Ovechkin the hockey player is Ovechkin the man. Ovechkin the goal-scorer is Ovechkin the ardent supporter of Putin.

He is no hero.