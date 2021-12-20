The Chicago Bulls were the first team to be decimated with COVID-19 and the first to have games postponed (vs. Pistons, at Raptors) during the 2021-22 season.

Now, as some of their key players begin to return from the league’s health and safety protocols, Alex Caruso – a key piece of the team’s success this season – has suffered an injury.

Here’s what we know of Caruso’s injury situation so far:

What is Alex Caruso’s injury?

The 6-foot-4 point guard left the game in the first quarter with just over six minutes played in the home game vs. the Rockets.

How long is Alex Caruso is ruled out?

There’s no news yet on the severity of Caruso’s injury and thus, no timetable has been announced.

What is Alex Caruso’s injury history?

Since, beginning to feature regularly in an NBA rotation, Alex Caruso has been pretty durable as he has missed only 22 of a possible 144 games in his final two seasons with the Lakers.

With the Bulls, he’s featured in 26 of their 29 games so far.

Bulls upcoming schedule

After this game, the Bulls have a mixture of home and away games.