Albert Pujols made Cardinals return while wife had brain surgery

PHOENIX — Albert Pujols got a good hit and then some good news about his wife’s health.

Minutes after the 42-year-old smacked the first single of his second act with the St. Louis Cardinals, he received a text message saying Deidre Pujols’ brain surgery was a success.

Deidre Pujols posted on social media late Tuesday that she was preparing for surgery to remove a brain tumor discovered in October. Her husband signed with St. Louis earlier this week and arrived in camp on Monday knowing Deidre was prepping for what doctors told them was relatively routine operation.

Albert Pujols playing for the Cardinals on March 30, 2022 AP

“But any time you open your scalp and your head, you are always concerned about it,” he said. “You trust the doctor that they have that wisdom and that gift. As much as we take swings in the cage, they do surgery.”

Noting that Deidre’s mom and family were there to support her, Pujols doesn’t plan to leave camp early and return to California to be with his wife. He may head to see her during the days off between the end of camp and the start of the season.

“Despite the pain which was to (be) expected the surgery went well. 99% of the tumor was removed,” Deidre wrote on Instagram. “The recovery journey begins… Thanks you all again for all the prayers and well wishes during this very challenging time. “

The Cardinals and Pujols agreed to a $2.5 million, one-year contract, giving him a chance to end his career in the place where it started. After a decade in Los Angeles, he returns to St. Louis with 679 career home runs.

Pujols hit .236 with 17 homers last season while splitting time with the Angels and Dodgers. But the right-handed hitter turned back the clock against left-handers in 2021, finishing with a .294 mark and 13 homers in just 136 at-bats.