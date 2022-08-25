Albert Pujols gives young fan his Cardinals jersey after Cubs game

Ask and you shall receive.

That was a lesson learned by one young fan in attendance at Wednesday’s Cardinals-Cubs game. Following the 7-1 victory by the Cubs at Wrigley Field, the young boy approached the Cardinals dugout with a sign in hand reading: “Albert, can we trade jerseys? Go Cardinals!!!”

Not only did Cardinals legend Albert Pujols spot the sign, he honored the request, taking the jersey off his back and handing it to the kid, no questions asked.

That memory will surely last a lifetime as Pujols, 42, plans to retire following the season. Barring something unforeseen, Pujols will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, and he’s currently making a run at 700 home runs, with seven dingers in the last two weeks to reach 693 — a span over which Pujols is slashing .487/.524/1.103.

It’s expected that Pujols, who has struggled for the last few seasons, will cool off at some point. But his .879 OPS would be his highest mark since 2011, his last season in his first stint with the Cardinals before signing with the Angels in free agency.

Albert Pujols took time out of his run at 700 homers to make one young fan’s day. Getty Images

The renaissance Pujols has experienced in St. Louis, including his first All-Star nod since 2015, has been one of the season’s best stories.

Helping out a young fan only makes it better.