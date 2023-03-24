Alabama vs. San Diego State pick

Commercial content 21+.



San Diego State — who went one-and-done in the NCAA Tournament in three of the past five seasons under Brian Dutcher, before beating a pair of double-digit seeds to reach this Sweet 16 — will face a fearsome defense in Alabama tonight.

How to watch Alabama vs. San Diego State

Gametime: 6:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: TBS

Live Stream: March Madness Live app, fuboTV, Sling, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV

Alabama (-7.5) over San Diego State

The Aztecs’ fifth-ranked defense is strong and athletic and experienced, limiting opponents to less than 64 points per game.

The Crimson Tide also features an offensive attack that isn’t prone to the sort of scoring droughts that have long plagued the Aztecs, who will be facing a ranked team for the first time since suffering losses to Arizona and Arkansas in November.

With Jahvon Quinerly playing to his potential and Brandon Miller due to bounce back after a week of rest, the Aztecs won’t be able to keep up.