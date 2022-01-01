Bookmakers made Georgia the favorite against Alabama in the SEC championship game earlier in 2021. They’re once again favoring the Bulldogs in the teams’ upcoming rematch.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Georgia has opened as a 2.5-point favorite against the Crimson Tide for the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Jan. 10 in Indianapolis.

When the two teams squared off in the SEC championship game on Dec. 4, Georgia was favored by 6.5 points. Those betting on Nick Saban and the reigning national champs were rewarded as Alabama carved up Georgia in a 41-24 win.

In last year’s national championship against Ohio State, Alabama opened as a seven-point favorite and closed as a 7.5-point favorite. The Crimson Tide rewarded bettors then, too, beating the Buckeyes 52-24 to claim the title.

Georgia looked like a dominant team all season, winning all but one game by at least 24 points and holding teams to single digits or zero points in eight games.

The Bulldogs had a rude awakening against Alabama when eventual Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young passed for 421 yards and three touchdowns, with receivers Jameson Williams tallying 184 yards and a pair of scores and John Metchie racking up 97 yards and another score.

Oddsmakers might be looking at recent events in favoring the Bulldogs to win the rematch. Metchie is out for the game after tearing his ACL in the SEC championship.

And in the CFP semifinals, Georgia won more convincingly against No. 2 Michigan than did the Crimson Tide against No. 4 Cincinnati. Georgia won 34-11 after leading 27-3 at the half, and it outgained the Wolverines 521-328.

Alabama, on the other hand, beat the Bearcats 27-6 and outgained them 482-218 but only pulled away in the fourth quarter after heading into the frame up 17-6.