Alabama fan fired after tweeting he was ‘glad’ player hit female fan

A man was fired from his job at a Memphis company after saying he was glad Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton hit a female Tennessee fan after the Crimson Tide’s 52-49 loss on Saturday.

“I am glad he did it,” the former employee at Kele Inc., a Memphis building materials supplier reportedly tweeted. “Should have knocked her head off. Not supposed to be on the field anyway.”

The controversial tweet is from an account that has since been deleted.

Kele Inc. tweeted Wednesday, “Kele does not stand for or tolerate offensive or hateful comments toward any group or individual. We take this issue very seriously, and as a result, Kele and this employee have parted ways.”

OutKick reported Kele didn’t confirm that the company fired someone for a tweet condoning Burton’s actions.

Tennessee fans stormed the field after a game-winning field goal as the clock expired on the instant classic SEC battle.

The University of Tennessee was fined $100,000 by the Southeastern Conference after the fans rushed the field and removed the goalposts.

Videos seemed to show Burton striking a fan.

Alabama was gathering more information on the incident, with head coach Nick Saban saying, “We certainly don’t condone any mistreatment of anybody, whether they should or shouldn’t be there. I think you’ve gotta have respect for other people.”