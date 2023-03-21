Alabama DB Tony Mitchell sought to flee at 141 mph: police

Alabama freshman defensive back Tony Mitchell attempted to evade police by driving at 141 mph before his arrest last Wednesday, according to police records obtained by AL.com.

Holmes County, Fla., police wrote in their report that Mitchell “admitting to fleeing law enforcement,” and claimed his passenger, Christopher Lewis told him to “punch it.”

Police found $7,000 in cash and 226 grams of marijuana — as well as a loaded gun — in the car, a black Dodge Challenger.

Mitchell and Lewis were each charged with possession of marijuana and intent to sell and/or distribute, while Lewis was also charged with carrying a concealed firearm without a permit.

Police attempted to initiate a traffic stop when they clocked him going 78 mph in a 55 mph zone.





Tony Mitchell, an incoming football player at Alabama, was arrested Wednesday. Holmes County Sheriff’s Office





The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office revealed a photo of evidence found in the car Tony Mitchell was traveling in. Holmes County Sheriff’s Office

Lewis then accelerated to 141 mph, causing officers to lose him, per their report.

When the vehicle again passed by where the cops were stationed, they were able to pull him over.

Officers found Mitchell’s eyes to be “red and glazy” while he offered slow and delayed responses to their questions.

“When asked if there was marijuana in the vehicle, Mitchell produced a baggie of marijuana from the passenger floorboard,” the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office wrote on its Facebook page on March 16. “Both Mitchell and Lewis were taken into custody.”





Alabama coach Nick Saban suspended Mitchell following his Wednesday arrest. AP

Mitchell was suspended by the team and “all team activities,” coach Nick Saban said at the Crimson Tide’s first spring practice.

“Everybody’s got an opportunity to make choices and decisions,” he told reporters on Monday. “There’s no such thing as being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“You’ve got to be responsible for who you’re with, who you’re around and what you do; who you associate yourself and the situations that you put yourself in. It is what it is, but there is cause and effect when you make choices and decisions that put you in bad situations.”