Alabama baseball coaches sued over alleged mishandling of injury

Former Alabama pitcher Johnny Blake Bennett is suing his old college baseball coaches for allegedly mishandling his injury and ending his scholarship, according to the Tuscaloosa News.

The suit alleges that former manager Brad Bohannon, pitching coach Jason Jackson and athletic trainer Sean Stryker mishandled the former pitcher’s rib injury in 2019, after which he informed the staff he was experiencing a problem with his arm.

Bennett was reportedly later diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome and had surgery for it in March 2020.





Johnny Blake Bennett, pictured in 2020 Alabama Athletics

Just two months after the major surgery — which completely derailed the careers of superstar pitchers Matt Harvey and Stephen Strasburg — the lawsuit claims that Bohannon called Bennett to tell him Alabama would not be renewing his scholarship.

Bennett then transferred from the SEC powerhouse to a two-year school, Pensacola State College.

He would withdraw from the public college, citing “intense, stressful fear of failure and anxiety each time he pitched,” the lawsuit states.

His final stop was a short-lived stint at Jacksonville State, but he was later dismissed without explanation in May of 2022, just two days after playing his former team, the Alabama Crimson Tide.





“I am not suing the University of Alabama or AD Greg Byrne. They have policies in place to protect student-athletes. Unfortunately, in my case, the coaches and trainers ignored those policies,” Bennett said in a statement to 247Sports.

The defense motioned to have the case dismissed, which will be decided on at a June 20 hearing.





“The University does not comment on pending litigation, but looks forward to sharing the actual facts with the court,” the Alabama athletics department wrote in a statement to the Tuscaloosa News.

“Gosh, I really wish I could talk about some specifics,” Bohannon said after Alabama’s loss to Auburn on Friday. “I really wish I could. But unfortunately, you know, I can’t.”