Al Michaels had some beef with the Rams’ PA announcer

Al Michaels is fed up with the Rams’ PA announcer.

During the Rams-Raiders game on “Thursday Night Football,” the Amazon Prime play-by-play announcer roasted the voice of the Rams for trying to get a “Whose House?” chant going.

“It’s hard to tell where the crowd is now, maybe the Raiders,” Michaels said about the turnout during the first quarter as the Raiders led the Rams, 7-0. “You have a PA announcer here who incessantly screams ‘whose house’; I hate it. He wants them to say ‘Rams House,’ but as far as the Raiders are concerned, it’s kind of like their AirBnB.”

Al Michaels rips the Rams’ PA announcer during “Thursday Night Football” against the Raiders on Dec. 8, 2022. Twitter/@alchemistmuffin

In the announcer’s defense, it is his job to hype up Rams fans. However, the Rams and Chargers home games in Los Angeles are notoriously known to be flooded by fans from other teams.

That was the case again on Thursday night with SoFi Stadium hosting a large turnout of Raiders fans. Not only is Las Vegas just a few hours drive or a short flight, but the Raiders played in Los Angeles from 1982-’94 before moving back to Oakland.

Meanwhile, Amazon Prime cameras showed Rams fans and Raiders supporters decked out in their team’s respective gear. Raiders owner Mark Davis was also spotted sitting in his private suite with rapper Ice Cube.

Al Michaels (right) and Kirk Herbstreit are Amazon Prime’s Thursday night booth. Getty Images for Amazon

Al Michaels during a Bills-Steelers game on Dec. 15, 2019 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Raiders built a strong fanbase when they played in LA from 1982-1994, before moving back to Oakland in ’95. The team relocated to Las Vegas for the 2020 season, playing home games at Allegiant Stadium.