Al Horford’s brother Josh slams Celtics-Nets trade report

Al Horford’s brother is calling “bulls—t” on a new report alleging that the Celtics offered a Jaylen Brown-centered trade package to the Nets for Kevin Durant.

On Monday, Josh Horford tweeted a cap emoji — which indicates something is false — in response to a tweet from The Athletic’s Shams Charania, which stated that Brooklyn turned down Boston’s proposal and countered it — asking for a bigger haul in return for Durant.

“Y’all are confidently trusting the same sources that said the Celtics had a huge team argument early in the season when they were really just having a normal team breakfast lmao,” Josh wrote in one tweet Monday, adding in a separate message, “My gut just tells me that report is bs.”

Al Horford on June 10, 2022. Getty Images

Although Josh did not go into detail, he appeared to reference a November 2021 report from ESPN that claimed the Celtics had an “emotional players-only meeting” following Marcus Smart’s comments about Brown and Jayson Tatum not passing the ball.

Josh also remarked in a tweet Monday that Brad Stevens, the Celtics’ president of basketball operations, said that Brown “was ‘untouchable’ a few months ago.”

As the report about Boston shopping Brown to Brooklyn made waves on Monday, the 6-foot-6 guard tweeted, “smh.”

Al Horford (42) defends as Kevin Durant (7) drives to the basket during the Celtics-Nets first round playoff series on April 25, 2022. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

Kevin Durant (7) requested a trade out of Brooklyn in June 2022. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

The Celtics and Nets have engaged in trade talks about Durant, but have not come close to reaching a deal, according to The Athletic. Boston is said to have offered Brown, guard Derrick White, and a draft pick for Durant. Brooklyn apparently came back with a counter to include Brown, Smart — the Defensive Player of the Year — draft picks, and potentially one more rotation player in any proposal.

The Celtics are less inclined to include Smart along with multiple other player or pick assets, in a deal, though.

Durant, who turns 34 in September, requested a trade out of Brooklyn in late June after the Celtics swept the Nets in their first-round playoff series. He signed a four-year, $198 million extension with the Nets last August. Brown, meanwhile, has two years left on his contract with Boston.

Horford’s family is known for their passionate tweets about the Celtics. During the NBA Finals, the big man’s sister, Anna, called out Warriors star Draymond Green for his physical style of play in the series.