AJ McCarron’s wife Katherine Webb hits back at body-shamers

AJ McCarron’s wife Katherine Webb sent a strong message to body-shamers whom she said flooded her Instagram DMs about her weight.

According to Awesemo, Webb — who modeled for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2013 — addressed “haters” in a series of posts on her Instagram Story this week.

“I’ve given birth to three whole kids in the last five years,” she wrote about her and the Falcons quarterback’s three sons — Raymond Anthony McCarron III, 4; Cash Carter, 2; and Gunnar Cruz, nine months.

“Stop sending me nasty DMs about my weight and my stomach. My weight is fine. Do I wanna lose some? Yes. But it doesn’t have to be ASAP,” she wrote.

Webb gave birth to the couple’s youngest son, Gunnar in April 2021. A few months prior, in October 2020, the model opened up about gaining more weight than she had anticipated in her third and “hardest” pregnancy.

The former Miss Alabama 2012 shared photos of her post-baby body at the time and wrote, “I told my agent, what you see is what you get when I sent her these digitals yesterday. I’ve already gained 20 pounds in my first trimester and I have no idea why. Especially since I threw up so much from morning sickness. They say the normal weight to gain is 2-4 pounds so I’m way past that.”

McCarron, who tore his ACL in August, and Webb tied the knot in 2014 — after they began dating in 2012, when he was the starting quarterback of the Crimson Tide.