Aidan Hutchinson’s mom Melissa relives daughter Aria’s Miss Michigan win

The milestones keep piling up for Aidan Hutchinson’s family.

Last week, Aria Hutchinson, the sister of the Lions’ first-round draft pick, was crowned Miss Michigan USA 2022, with the entire Hutchinson family, including matriarch Melissa, celebrating the momentous achievement.

“When it reigns, it pours,” Melissa began Sunday on Instagram. “Still processing last week… heck, let’s just say the last year. Relentless pursuit of dreams seems to be our theme. At least it’s what we always talk about. No man left behind. We back everyone 💯%, everyday through the good and not so good days.”

Melissa Hutchinson (second from left), the mother of Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson (far right), celebrated daughter Aria Hutchinson’s (third from right) Miss Michigan USA win in a recent Instagram post Instagram/Melissa Hutchinson

In photos shared on Melissa’s page, Aria is seen on stage wearing her Miss Michigan USA sash as she poses beside her family. Melissa also expressed gratitude to those “who supported Team Hutch” in her post.

The past few months have been a whirlwind for the Hutchinson family, who all traveled to Las Vegas in April, when Aidan was drafted second overall by the Lions. Melissa, who also joined her son for his University of Michigan pro day earlier this year, commemorated the life-changing moment on Instagram.

“Still can’t believe this happened…pinch me again! Thank you, DETROIT, for believing in my boy,” she wrote in early May.

Melissa Hutchinson with son Aidan Hutchinson during his University of Michigan pro day earlier this year Instagram/Melissa Hutchinson

Aidan Hutchinson’s family supported him at his pro day ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft in April Instagram/Melissa Hutchinson

Melissa also gave fans an inside look at draft night in a separate post, noting how she and her family had to keep quiet as Detroit made their pick.

“They weren’t lying when they said Detroit wasted no time,” she shared on Instagram last month. “PS do u know how HARD it was to stay silent?!! I felt like I was in A Quiet Place!”

Aidan, a 21-year-old defensive end, also thanked his “crew” for their unyielding support as he readies for his first season in the NFL.

“Wouldn’t be here today without my crew, each and every person is so special to me. Grateful for them today and every day,” he wrote on Instagram in May.