Ahmad Gardner showed off awesome ‘Sauce’ necklace at NFL Draft

Dripping at the draft.

Ahmad Gardner showed up to the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas wearing a massive diamond chain that spelled out his nickname, “Sauce.”

But why have one diamond chain when you can have two?

The cornerback out of Cincinnati was also rocking a chain with a diamond pendant of a bottle of sauce.

Gardner — a consensus top-two cornerback in the draft — showed off a diamond watch and earrings as he walked the pink carpet in a powder blue suit.

How did Gardner get the nickname “Sauce,” you ask? According to Cincinnati.com, Gardner said his youth football coach Curtez Harris said he “was saucy with the juke moves” when Gardner played running back, and the rest is history. Harris called him “A1 Sauce Sweet Feet Gardner,” at a youth game while complimenting Gardner’s cutback moves.

Ahmad Gardner shows off his ‘Sauce” necklace at the NFL Draft on Thursday. USA TODAY Sports

Gardner is known for his drippy “Sauce” chains, and diamond chains in general. He also wore a diamond-studded grill in his mouth in a pre-draft workout video with Bose that showed him on a FaceTime call with Russell Wilson.

Follow live coverage of the 2022 NFL Draft with pick-by-pick updates, analysis and more from the New York Post.