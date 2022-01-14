AFCON 2022 top goal scorers: Updated golden boot rankings at Africa Cup of Nations

The 2022 Africa Cup of Nations has progressed into the second round of group stage matches, and one name stands out above the rest on the goalscoring table.

Captain Vincent Aboubakar of host nation Cameroon is on a tear to start the tournament, scoring four goals in his country’s opening two matches to put himself atop the list of players in a typically low-scoring tournament.

His teammate, Karl Toko Ekambi of Lyon, is right there behind him, as Cameroon’s two matches have featured nearly one-third of the goals scored in the entire competition. Malawi’s Gabadinho Mhango, who plies his trade with Orlando Pirates in South Africa, is also on two goals after a brace against Zimbabwe.

MORE: Referee chaos in Tunisia vs. Mali

Liverpool star Sadio Mane has just one goal in two matches, and he and club teammate Mohamed Salah are still well behind if they wish to challenge for the top spot. Man City attacker Riyad Mahrez was also locked down in his opening match for Algeria, while Sebastien Haller was upstaged by his Ivory Coast teammate Max Gradel in the Elephants’ opening match.

AFCON 2022 Top Scorers

Below is the AFCON 2022 top scorer rankings featuring the 20 goal scorers in the tournament who have contributed all 25 total goals seen thus far.

As in the case of other international tournaments, players with the same number of total goals scored are ranked by total assists and then by fewest minutes played. When assists and minutes played are even, they are arranged in alphabetical order.

MORE: AFCON 2022 group standings

Rank Player Country Goals (PKs) Assists Matches Mins 1. Vincent Aboubakar Cameroon 4 (2) 0 2 167 2. Gabadinho Mhango Malawi 2 (0) 0 1 90 Karl Toko Ekambi Cameroon 2 (0) 0 2 139 4. Ablie Jallow Gambia 1 (0) 0 1 64 Max Gradel Ivory Coast 1 (0) 0 1 71 Dawa Hotessa Ethiopia 1 (0) 0 1 73 Ibrahima Kone Mali 1 (1) 0 1 73 Aaron Boupendza Gabon 1 (0) 0 1 79 Kelechi Iheanacho Nigeria 1 (0) 0 1 80 Hassane Bande Burkina Faso 1 (0) 0 2 94 Jim Allevinah Gabon 1 (0) 0 2 103 Zakaria Aboukhlal Morocco 1 (0) 0 2 115 Gustavo Sangare Burkina Faso 1 (0) 0 2 159 Sofiane Boufal Morocco 1 (0) 0 2 166 Ishmael Wadi Zimbabwe 1 (0) 0 2 174 Julio Tavares Cape Verde 1 (0) 0 2 176 Selim Amallah Morocco 1 (0) 0 2 180 Andre Ayew Ghana 1 (0) 0 2 180 Sadio Mane Senegal 1 (1) 0 2 180 Issiaga Sylla Guinea 1 (0) 0 2 180

Africa Cup of Nations Top Scorers since 2000

This year’s current top scorer would already be the top scorer in six of the last 11 AFCON tournaments with Aboubakar scoring four goals in just two matches.

MORE: AFCON 2022 matches & highlights today