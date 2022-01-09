AFCON 2022 schedule: Complete list of dates, times, TV channels to watch and stream matches

Organizers may have been forced to push the competition back a year, but the Africa Cup of Nations is finally happening in Cameroon, with 24 nations battling for the crown of best team in Africa, a title currently held by a dominant Algeria team. The complete schedule for the tournament follows below.

The Algerians could set a record during this year’s AFCON tournament if they can remain undefeated in four more matches. They enter the tournament on a 34-match unbeaten run that is approaching the 37-match undefeated mark set by Italy in 2021. Algeria, which added the FIFA Arab Cup to its trophy case in December, is expected to receive the biggest challenge to its title defense from Senegal, the team it beat in the final of the last edition. The Senegalese are in search of their first AFCON championship.

Egypt has won the tournament more often than any other nation (seven), but it hasn’t hoisted the trophy since 2010. Fans of the Pharaohs will hope Liverpool superstar forward Mohamed Salah can carry the team far. Ivory Coast has a deep and experienced squad, while host Cameroon will like its chances to pull off a surprise and replicate its 2017 run.

Cameroon is hosting the tournament for the first time since 1972, and all eyes will be on how much of an impact the recent COVID-19 surge will have on the event. The fast-spreading omicron variant has already wreaked havoc with league competitions around the world, and positive tests could make for unpredictable lineups. But there will be no postponements and coaches will have expanded 28-man rosters and five substitutes (and a sixth in extra time) to help manage any outbreaks.

Matches will be played in front of reduced-capacity crowds with fans in attendance required to show proof of vaccination. It remains to be seen just how many fans actually show up since, according to Reuters, 2 percent of Cameroon’s population is vaccinated.

AFCON 2022 TV & streaming in USA, Canada

Dates: Jan. 9 through Feb. 6 (52 matches)

Jan. 9 through Feb. 6 (52 matches) Times: 8 a.m., 11 a.m., 2 p.m. ET

8 a.m., 11 a.m., 2 p.m. ET TV channels: beIN Sports, beIN Sports XTRA

beIN Sports, beIN Sports XTRA Spanish-language TV: beIN Sports en Espanol, beIN Sports XTRA en Espanol

beIN Sports en Espanol, beIN Sports XTRA en Espanol Streaming: fuboTV, beIN Sports Connect, and other platforms

The AFCON tournament will be carried by beIN Sports in the USA and Canada, and coverage will be available in both English and Spanish.

Cable and satellite TV channels beIN Sports and beIN Sports en Espanol will air the majority of matches, and others will be broadcast on free channel beIN Sports XTRA followed by a tape-delayed showing on the main TV channels.

Fans can access all of these beIN broadcasts via fuboTV, which is available for new users via a free trial.

AFCON 2022: Tournament format

Similar to other continental championships and World Cup tournaments, the Africa Cup of Nations begins with a group stage, followed by knockout rounds all the way to the final. And for the first time in the competition’s history, all 52 matches will feature video review and the use of a Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

Group stage: The 24 nations are divided into six groups of four nations each. At the conclusion of round-robin group play — with three points awarded for a win, one for a draw and none for a loss — the top two teams in each group based on points (and tiebreakers, if necessary) advance to the knockouts. The remaining slots in the Round of 16 will be filled out by the four best third-place finishers.

Knockout stage: A predetermined knockout bracket will be played out all the way through to the final. If any knockout match ends in a tie after 90 minutes, the teams will play 30 minutes of extra time. If the draw persists, a penalty-kick shootout will determine the team to move on. The third-place match is the only one that would skip extra time and move straight to the shootout in case of a draw.

AFCON 2022 schedule

Sunday, Jan. 9

Match Time (ET) TV channels Stream Cameroon vs. Burkina Faso

(Group A) 11 a.m. bein XTRA

beIN XTRA Espanol fuboTV Ethiopia vs. Cape Verde

(Group A) 2 p.m. bein XTRA

beIN XTRA Espanol fuboTV

Monday, Jan. 10

Match Time (ET) TV channels Stream Senegal vs. Zimbabwe

(Group B) 8 a.m. beIN Sports

beIN Sports Espanol fuboTV Guinea vs. Malawi

(Group B) 11 a.m. — — Morocco vs. Ghana

(Group C) 11 a.m. bein XTRA

beIN XTRA Espanol fuboTV Comoros vs. Gabon

(Group C) 2 p.m. beIN Sports

beIN Sports Espanol fuboTV

Tuesday, Jan. 11

Match Time (ET) TV channels Stream Algeria vs. Sierra Leone

(Group E) 8 a.m. beIN Sports

beIN Sports Espanol fuboTV Nigeria vs. Egypt

(Group D) 11 a.m. beIN Sports

beIN Sports Espanol fuboTV Sudan vs. Guinea-Bissau

(Group D) 2 p.m. beIN Sports

beIN Sports Espanol fuboTV

Wednesday, Jan. 12

Match Time (ET) TV channels Stream Tunisia vs. Mali

(Group F) 8 a.m. beIN Sports

beIN Sports Espanol fuboTV Mauritania vs. Gambia

(Group F) 11 a.m. beIN Sports

beIN Sports Espanol fuboTV Equ. Guinea vs. Ivory Coast

(Group E) 2 p.m. beIN Sports

beIN Sports Espanol fuboTV

Thursday, Jan. 13

Match Time (ET) TV channels Stream Cameroon vs. Ethiopia

(Group A) 11 a.m. beIN Sports

beIN Sports Espanol fuboTV Cape Verde vs. Burkina Faso

(Group A) 2 p.m. beIN Sports

beIN Sports Espanol fuboTV

Friday, Jan. 14

Match Time (ET) TV channels Stream Senegal vs. Guinea

(Group B) 8 a.m. beIN Sports

beIN Sports Espanol fuboTV Malawi vs. Zimbabwe

(Group B) 11 a.m. beIN XTRA

beIN XTRA Espanol fuboTV Morocco vs. Comoros

(Group C) 11 a.m. — — Gabon vs. Ghana

(Group C) 2 p.m. beIN XTRA

beIN XTRA Espanol fuboTV

Saturday, Jan. 15

Match Time (ET) TV channels Stream Nigeria vs. Sudan

(Group D) 11 a.m. TBD fuboTV Guinea-Bissau vs. Egypt

(Group D) 2 p.m. TBD fuboTV

Sunday, Jan. 16

Match Time (ET) TV channels Stream Gambia vs. Mali

(Group F) 8 a.m. TBD fuboTV Tunisia vs. Mauritania

(Group F) 11 a.m. TBD fuboTV Ivory Coast vs. Sierra Leone

(Group E) 11 a.m. TBD fuboTV Algeria vs. Equ. Guinea

(Group E) 2 p.m. TBD fuboTV

Monday, Jan. 17

Match Time (ET) TV channels Stream Burkina Faso vs. Ethiopia

(Group A) 11 a.m. TBD fuboTV Cape Verde vs. Cameroon

(Group A) 11 a.m. TBD fuboTV

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Match Time (ET) TV channels Stream Zimbabwe vs. Guinea

(Group B) 11 a.m. TBD fuboTV Malawi vs. Senegal

(Group B) 11 a.m. TBD fuboTV Gabon vs. Morocco

(Group C) 2 p.m. TBD fuboTV Ghana vs. Comoros

(Group C) 2 p.m. TBD fuboTV

Wednesday, Jan. 19

Match Time (ET) TV channels Stream Egypt vs. Sudan

(Group D) 2 p.m. TBD fuboTV Guinea-Bissau vs. Nigeria

(Group D) 2 p.m. TBD fuboTV

Thursday, Jan. 20

Match Time (ET) TV channels Stream Ivory Coast vs. Algeria

(Group E) 11 a.m. TBD fuboTV Sierra Leone vs. Equ. Guinea

(Group E) 11 a.m. TBD fuboTV Mali vs. Mauritania

(Group F) 2 p.m. TBD fuboTV Gambia vs. Tunisia

(Group F) 2 p.m. TBD fuboTV

Sunday, Jan. 23 (Round of 16)

Match Time (ET) TV channels Stream Round of 16 No. 1: A2 vs. C2 11 a.m. TBD fuboTV Round of 16 No. 2: D1 vs. B3/E3/F3 2 p.m. TBD fuboTV

Monday, Jan. 24 (Round of 16)

Match Time (ET) TV channels Stream Round of 16 No. 3: B2 vs. F2 11 a.m. TBD fuboTV Round of 16 No. 4: A1 vs. C3/D3/E3 2 p.m. TBD fuboTV

Tuesday, Jan. 25 (Round of 16)

Match Time (ET) TV channels Stream Round of 16 No. 5: B1 vs. A3/C3/D3 11 a.m. TBD fuboTV Round of 16 No. 6: C1 vs. A3/B3/F3 2 p.m. TBD fuboTV

Wednesday, Jan. 26 (Round of 16)

Match Time (ET) TV channels Stream Round of 16 No. 7: E1 vs. D2 11 a.m. TBD fuboTV Round of 16 No. 8: F1 vs. E2 2 p.m. TBD fuboTV

Saturday, Jan. 29 (Quarterfinals)

Match Time (ET) TV channels Stream Quarterfinal 1: Round of 16 No. 3 vs. Round of 16 No. 4 11 a.m. TBD fuboTV Quarterfinal 2: Round of 16 No. 1 vs. Round of 16 No. 2 2 p.m. TBD fuboTV

Sunday, Jan. 30 (Quarterfinals)

Match Time (ET) TV channels Stream Quarterfinal 3: Round of 16 No. 7 vs. Round of 16 No. 6 11 a.m. TBD fuboTV Quarterfinal 4: Round of 16 No. 5 vs. Round of 16 No. 8 2 p.m. TBD fuboTV

Wednesday, Feb. 2 (Semifinal)

Match Time (ET) TV channels Stream Semifinal 1: Quarterfinal 2 vs. Quarterfinal 4 2 p.m. TBD fuboTV

Thursday, Feb. 3 (Semifinal)

Match Time (ET) TV channels Stream Semifinal 2: Quarterfinal 3 vs. Quartefinal 1 2 p.m. TBD fuboTV

Sunday, Feb. 6 (Third place, final)