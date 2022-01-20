AFCON 2022 Round of 16: Matches, schedule, times, TV for Africa Cup of Nations knockout round

With the group stage of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations nearly complete, only 16 of the original 24 teams will remain with eight teams heading home.

All first-place and second-place finishers of the group stage qualified for the knockout round, while the four best third-placed teams make it through to complete the field of 16 teams.

Surprisingly, Ghana was eliminated in the group stage, the first time the nation failed to reach the knockout round since 2002. On the flip side, Cape Verde reached the knockout stage for just the second time in the nation’s history, following up its 2013 showing when it reached the quarterfinals. It moved on as one of the four best third-place teams. Here’s how the third-place finishers rank:

3rd-Place Team Group PTS GP W L D GF GA GD 1. Cape Verde-X A 4 3 1 1 1 2 2 0 2. Malawi-X B 4 3 1 1 1 2 2 0 3. Tunisia F 3 2 1 1 0 4 1 +3 4. Comoros C 3 3 1 2 0 3 5 -2 5. Sierra Leone E 2 2 0 0 2 2 2 0 6. Guinea-Bissau-E D 1 3 0 2 1 0 3 -3

X = Qualified to Round of 16 | E = Eliminated

Hosts Cameroon, en route to winning Group A, scored the most goals of the group stage with seven, while Senegal completed its charge to the top of Group B without conceding a single goal. Nigeria finished with the most points, a perfect nine-of-nine after winning all three matches with a +5 goal differential, the best in the tournament so far.

Below is the complete knockout round schedule with just five places left to be filled.

AFCON 2022 knockout bracket

Round of 16

Date Match Time (ET) TV & Stream Jan. 23, 2022 Burkina Faso vs. Gabon 11 a.m. TBA Jan. 23, 2022 Nigeria vs. E3 / F3 2 p.m. TBA Jan. 24, 2022 Guinea vs. F2 11 a.m. TBA Jan. 24, 2022 Cameroon vs. C3 / E3 2 p.m. TBA Jan. 25, 2022 Morocco vs. Malawi 11 a.m. TBA Jan. 25, 2022 Senegal vs. Cape Verde 2 p.m. TBA Jan. 26, 2022 E1 vs. Egypt 11 a.m. TBA Jan. 26, 2022 F1 vs. E2 2 p.m. TBA

Quarterfinals

Date Match Time (ET) TV & Stream Jan. 29, 2022 QF1: Guinea/F2 vs. Cameroon/C3/E3 11 a.m. TBA Jan. 29, 2022 QF2: Burkina Faso/Gabon vs. Nigeria/E3/F3 2 p.m. TBA Jan. 30, 2022 QF3: Morocco/Malawi vs. E1/Egypt 11 a.m. TBA Jan. 30, 2022 QF4: Senegal/Cape Verde vs. F1/E2 2 p.m. TBA

Semifinals

Date Match Time (ET) TV & Stream Feb. 2, 2022 Winner QF2 vs. Winner QF4 2 p.m. TBA Feb. 3, 2022 Winner QF3 vs. Winner QF1 2 p.m. TBA

3rd Place

Date Match Time (ET) TV & Stream Feb. 6, 2022 Loser SF1 vs. Loser SF2 11 a.m. TBA

Finals