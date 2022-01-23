AFCON 2022 Quarterfinals: Matches, schedule, times, TV for Africa Cup of Nations knockout round

With the group stage of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in the books and the quarterfinals in play, only eight of the original 24 teams will remain standing as we move toward the quarterfinals.

With defending champion Algeria eliminated in the group stage, there will be a new champion this time around. Ghana was also shockingly eliminated from contention before reaching the knockout round.

A few more heavyweights will fail to reach the quarterfinal stage as well: Ivory Coast and Egypt meet up in a Round of 16 clash that will send one of those storied nations crashing out. Ivory Coast has looked one of the best teams in the tournament thus far, and the West African nation will be extra motivated to prove its worth given the early elimination from CAF World Cup Qualifying this cycle.

In addition, Cape Verde and Comoros are looking to continue the Cinderella run, as both tiny nations surprisingly reached the knockout round. Comoros in particular has a mountain to climb, taking on in-form hosts Cameroon in the Round of 16 with no available goalkeepers due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Below is the complete knockout round schedule, including the potential matchups in the quarterfinals.

AFCON 2022 knockout bracket

Below is the remaining knockout bracket for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations from the quarterfinals on.

Quarterfinals

Date Match Time (ET) TV & Stream Jan. 29, 2022 QF1: Guinea/Gambia vs. Cameroon/Comoros 11 a.m. TBA Jan. 29, 2022 QF2: Burkina Faso/Gabon vs. Nigeria/Tunisia 2 p.m. TBA Jan. 30, 2022 QF3: Ivory Coast/Egypt vs. Morocco/Malawi 11 a.m. TBA Jan. 30, 2022 QF4: Senegal/Cape Verde vs. Mali/Eq. Guinea 2 p.m. TBA

Semifinals

Date Match Time (ET) TV & Stream Feb. 2, 2022 Winner QF2 vs. Winner QF4 2 p.m. TBA Feb. 3, 2022 Winner QF3 vs. Winner QF1 2 p.m. TBA

Third Place

Date Match Time (ET) TV & Stream Feb. 6, 2022 Loser SF1 vs. Loser SF2 11 a.m. TBA

Finals