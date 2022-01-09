AFCON 2022 group standings: Updated tables, scores, results & highlights from African championship

The Africa Cup of Nations kicks off with a group stage that will see the field of 24 teams whittled down to 16, and there are sure to be some surprises along the way.
Similar to the Euros, the top two teams in each of the six groups (Groups A-F) will advance to the Round of 16 along with the four best third-place finishers. Each nation plays three group-stage games and they are ranked by points — three for a win, one for a draw and none for losses — with tiebreakers in place if teams are level on points (see tiebreaker list at the end of this post).
The knockout bracket is already predetermined as indicated in the schedule below, and teams that advance will secure specific slots in the bracket based on their group finish. The knockout stages start with the Round of 16 and run all the way to the final with 30 minutes of extra time and penalty-kick shootouts employed in case of a draw after 90 minutes.
MORE: Who are the top players at AFCON 2022?
Here are the updated AFCON group standings, schedules, results and highlights, including TV and streaming info in the USA and Canada.
Note: PTS = Points, GP = Games Played, W = Wins, L = Losses, D = Draws, GF = Goals For (scored), GA = Goals Against (conceded), GD = Goal Difference (goals scored less goals conceded)
Most points obtained in matches between the two teams;
Goal difference in all group matches;
Most goals scored in all group matches;
Drawing of lots (i.e. random draw).
If three or more teams finished tied on points at the end of the group stage, the tiebreaker formula changes slightly:
Most points obtained in matches between the teams concerned;
Goal difference in matches between the teams concerned;
Most goals scored in matches between the teams concerned;
Goal difference in all group matches;
Mostr goals scored in all group matches;
Drawing of lots (i.e. random draw).
One twist to the scenario involving three or more teams: If tiebreakers Nos. 1-3 succeed in separating at least one team from the rest, then those same tiebreakers Nos. 1-3 are reapplied to the remaining teams before moving on to criteria Nos. 4-6.
Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.