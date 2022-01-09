The Hamden Journal

AFCON 2022 group standings: Updated tables, scores, results & highlights from African championship

The Africa Cup of Nations kicks off with a group stage that will see the field of 24 teams whittled down to 16, and there are sure to be some surprises along the way.

Similar to the Euros, the top two teams in each of the six groups (Groups A-F) will advance to the Round of 16 along with the four best third-place finishers. Each nation plays three group-stage games and they are ranked by points — three for a win, one for a draw and none for losses — with tiebreakers in place if teams are level on points (see tiebreaker list at the end of this post).

The knockout bracket is already predetermined as indicated in the schedule below, and teams that advance will secure specific slots in the bracket based on their group finish. The knockout stages start with the Round of 16 and run all the way to the final with 30 minutes of extra time and penalty-kick shootouts employed in case of a draw after 90 minutes.

Here are the updated AFCON group standings, schedules, results and highlights, including TV and streaming info in the USA and Canada.

Note: PTS = Points, GP = Games Played, W = Wins, L = Losses, D = Draws, GF = Goals For (scored), GA = Goals Against (conceded), GD = Goal Difference (goals scored less goals conceded)

AFCON 2022 standings

Group A table

Team PTS GP W L D GF GA GD
Cameroon 3 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1
Ethiopia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cape Verde 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Burkina Faso 0 1 0 1 0 1 2 -1

Group A schedule & results

Date Match Time (ET) TV / Stream
Sun, Jan. 9 Cameroon 2, Burkina Faso 1     
Sun, Jan. 9 Ethiopia vs. Cape Verde 2 p.m. beIN XTRA / fuboTV
Thurs, Jan. 13 Cameroon vs. Ethiopia 11 a.m. beIN Sports / fuboTV
Thurs, Jan. 13 Cape Verde vs. Burkina Faso 2 p.m. beIN Sports / fuboTV
Mon, Jan. 17 Cape Verde vs. Cameroon 11 a.m. TBD / fuboTV
Mon, Jan. 17 Burkina Faso vs. Ethiopia 11 a.m. TBD / fuboTV

Group B table

Team PTS GP W L D GF GA GD
Senegal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Zimbabwe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Guinea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Malawi 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group B schedule & results 

Date Match Time (ET) TV / Stream
Mon, Jan. 10 Senegal vs. Zimbabwe 8 a.m. beIN Sports / fuboTV
Mon, Jan. 10 Guinea vs. Malawi 11 a.m. — / —
Fri, Jan. 14 Senegal vs. Guinea 8 a.m. beIN Sports / fuboTV
Fri, Jan. 14 Malawi vs. Zimbabwe 11 a.m. beIN XTRA / fuboTV
Tues, Jan. 18 Malawi vs. Senegal 11 a.m. TBD / fuboTV
Tues, Jan. 18 Zimbabwe vs. Guinea 11 a.m. TBD / fuboTV

Group C table

Team PTS GP W L D GF GA GD
Morocco 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ghana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Comoros 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gabon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group C schedule & results 

Date Match Time (ET) TV  / Stream
Mon, Jan. 10 Morocco vs. Ghana 11 a.m. beIN XTRA / fuboTV
Mon, Jan. 10 Comoros vs. Gabon 2 p.m. beIN XTRA / fuboTV
Fri, Jan. 14 Morocco vs. Comoros 11 a.m. — / —
Fri, Jan. 14 Gabon vs. Ghana 2 p.m. beIN XTRA / fuboTV
Tues, Jan. 18 Gabon vs. Morocco 2 p.m. TBD / fuboTV
Tues, Jan. 18 Ghana vs. Comoros 2 p.m. TBD / fuboTV

Group D table

Team PTS GP W L D GF GA GD
Nigeria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Egypt 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sudan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Guinea-Bissau 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group D schedule & results 

Date Match Time (ET) TV & Stream
Tues, Jan. 11 Nigeria vs. Egypt 11 a.m. beIN Sports / fuboTV
Tues, Jan. 11 Sudan vs. Guinea-Bissau 2 p.m. beIN Sports / fuboTV
Sat, Jan. 15 Nigeria vs. Sudan 11 a.m. TBD / fuboTV
Sat, Jan. 15 Guinea-Bissau vs. Egypt 2 p.m. TBD / fuboTV
Wed, Jan. 19 Guinea-Bissau vs. Nigeria 2 p.m. TBD / fuboTV
Wed, Jan. 19 Egypt vs. Sudan 2 p.m. TBD / fuboTV

Group E table

Team PTS GP W L D GF GA GD
Algeria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sierra Leone 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Equ. Guinea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ivory Coast 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group E schedule & results 

Date Match Time (ET) TV & Stream
Tues, Jan. 11 Algeria vs. Sierra Leone 8 a.m. beIN Sports / fuboTV
Wed, Jan. 12 Equ. Guinea vs. Ivory Coast 2 p.m. beIN Sports / fuboTV
Sun, Jan. 16 Ivory Coast vs. Sierra Leone 11 a.m. TBD / fuboTV
Sun, Jan. 16 Algeria vs. Equ. Guinea 2 p.m. TBD / fuboTV
Thurs, Jan. 20 Ivory Coast vs. Algeria 11 a.m. TBD / fuboTV
Thurs, Jan. 20 Sierra Leone vs. Equ. Guinea 11 a.m. TBD / fuboTV

Group F table

Team PTS GP W L D GF GA GD
Tunisia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mali 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mauritania 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gambia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group F schedule & results

Date Match Time (ET) TV & Stream
Wed, Jan. 12 Tunisia vs. Mali 8 a.m. beIN Sports / fuboTV
Wed, Jan. 12 Mauritania vs. Gambia 11 a.m. beIN Sports / fuboTV
Sun, Jan. 16 Gambia vs. Mali 8 a.m. TBD / fuboTV
Sun, Jan. 16 Tunisia vs. Mauritania 11 a.m. TBD / fuboTV
Thurs, Jan. 20 Gambia vs. Tunisia 2 p.m. TBD / fuboTV
Thurs, Jan. 20 Mali vs. Mauritania 2 p.m. TBD / fuboTV

Round of 16

Date Match Time (ET) TV channels Stream
Sun, Jan. 23 RD16 #1: A2 vs. C2 11 a.m. TBD fuboTV
Sun, Jan. 23 RD16 #2: D1 vs. B3/E3/F3 2 p.m. TBD fuboTV
Mon, Jan. 24 RD16 #3: B2 vs. F2 11 a.m. TBD fuboTV
Mon, Jan. 24 RD16 #4: A1 vs. C3/D3/E3 2 p.m. TBD fuboTV
Tues, Jan. 25 RD16 #5: B1 vs. A3/C3/D3 11 a.m. TBD fuboTV
Tues, Jan. 25 RD16 #6: C1 vs. A3/B3/F3 2 p.m. TBD fuboTV
Wed, Jan. 26 RD16 #7: E1 vs. D2 11 a.m. TBD fuboTV
Wed, Jan. 26 RD16 #8: F1 vs. E2 2 p.m. TBD fuboTV

Quarterfinals

Date Match Time (ET) TV channels Stream
Sat, Jan. 29 QF1: RD16 #3 vs. RD16 #4 11 a.m. TBD fuboTV
Sat, Jan. 29 QF2: RD16 #1 vs. RD16 #2 2 p.m. TBD fuboTV
Sun, Jan. 30 QF3: RD16 #7 vs. RD16 #6 11 a.m. TBD fuboTV
Sun, Jan. 30 QF4: RD16 #5 vs. RD16 #8 2 p.m. TBD fuboTV

Semifinals

Date Match Time (ET) TV channels Stream
Wed, Feb. 2 QF2 vs. QF4 2 p.m. TBD fuboTV
Thurs, Feb. 3 QF3 vs. QF1 2 p.m. TBD fuboTV

Final & 3rd Place

Date Match Time (ET) TV channels Stream
Sun, Feb. 6 3rd Place 11 a.m. TBD fuboTV
Sun, Feb. 6 Final 2 p.m. TBD fuboTV

AFCON 2022 group tiebreakers

If two teams finish even on points in the group stage the following tiebreakers are applied to determine their ranking, according to the official competition rules:

  1. Most points obtained in matches between the two teams;
  2. Goal difference in all group matches;
  3. Most goals scored in all group matches;
  4. Drawing of lots (i.e. random draw).

If three or more teams finished tied on points at the end of the group stage, the tiebreaker formula changes slightly: 

  1. Most points obtained in matches between the teams concerned;
  2. Goal difference in matches between the teams concerned;
  3. Most goals scored in matches between the teams concerned;
  4. Goal difference in all group matches;
  5. Mostr goals scored in all group matches;
  6. Drawing of lots (i.e. random draw).

One twist to the scenario involving three or more teams: If tiebreakers Nos. 1-3 succeed in separating at least one team from the rest, then those same tiebreakers Nos. 1-3 are reapplied to the remaining teams before moving on to criteria Nos. 4-6. 

