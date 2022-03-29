AEW star Tay Conti posts naked photo with Sammy Guevara, TNT title

All Elite Wrestling’s Tay Conti and Sammy Guevara bared it all with the company’s TNT championship.

On last week’s episode of “AEW Dynamite,” the TNT belt that Sammy Guevara lost to Scorpio Sky earlier this month came into play in an interesting way.

Dan Lambert, the owner of the MMA training school American Top Team and also Sky’s on-screen manager, kissed the belt. It promoted a reaction from Guevara.

“I know we’ve been living rent free in your head since you got here, but if you only knew what Tay and I did while wearing that belt, then you’d know we now live in your mouth too,” Guevara said while standing in the ring next to his real-life girlfriend Conti.

Conti later quote-tweeted a video of that clip with a photo of the couple posing nude in bed with the aforementioned title.

The 26-year-old Conti is also in the early stages of a storyline feud in AEW with former UFC fighter Paige VanZant, who is also a member of Lambert’s on-screen stable and trains at American Top Team. VanZant signed with AEW in earlier this month, but has yet to have a match.

Guevara, 28, came to prominence in the wrestling promotion as a member of Chris Jericho’s “Inner Circle” faction. He has held the TNT championship, which is akin to the WWE Intercontinental championship, two times. The first time he won the belt it was from Miro, who performed in WWE as Rusev, and the second time he won it via defeating Cody Rhodes in a ladder match.