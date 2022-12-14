Adrien Rabiot, Dayot Upamecano out for France vs. Morocco

France will be without Adrien Rabiot and Dayot Upamecano in its starting 11 against Morocco on Wednesday in its 2022 World Cup semifinal after both players contracted the flu in the game’s leadup.

Ibrahima Konaté and Youssouf Fofana will start in their place, with Rabiot staying at the team’s base camp instead of coming to the match.

“They had played the other games, Didier [Deschamps] felt the balance was right with them,” assistant coach Guy Stéphan said, per beIN Sport. “Youssouf and Ibou are in a slightly different register, but we have full faith in them.”

The French staff reportedly believes that the players picked up the flu from England’s players, per beIN Sport. It’s not known whether the players have been tested for COVID-19. French journalists were reportedly asked to wear masks in the mixed zone after the quarterfinal at the request of England.

France’s Adrien Rabiot (r.) during the team’s World Cup win over England on Dec. 10, 2022. FIFA via Getty Images

France’s Dayot Upamecano (18) during the team’s World Cup win over England on Dec. 10, 2022. AFP via Getty Images

Even without two regular starters, France still comes in as a heavy favorite against Morocco, which pulled off two straight upsets against Portugal and Spain to make it to the semifinals and is the first African side to do so.

The winner will face Argentina in Sunday’s final at 10 a.m. ET.