Adrian Peterson arrested on domestic violence charge after ‘verbal argument’ with wife

Adrian Peterson was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday after a reported “verbal argument” with his wife aboard a plane.

TMZ first reported the arrest, saying Brown was charged with domestic violence after an incident with his wife, Ashley Brown.

Online records show Peterson was arrested by police at the airport around 9:20 a.m. local time and booked into jail on a felony charge a little over two hours later. Bail was set at $50,000 and Peterson was released on bond at 2:26 p.m., records show. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 16.

“Earlier today Adrian and his wife Ashley had a verbal argument on a flight, and he was removed from the plane,” a representative for both Peterson and Brown told TMZ. “This is a private misunderstanding between husband and wife and we anticipate it will all be resolved shortly.”

Police reportedly had to respond to a plane that needed to turn around after a verbal and physical fight between a man and a woman that TMZ reported was Peterson and Brown. The flight was scheduled to depart Los Angeles for Houston. Peterson, who spent 2021 with both the Titans and Seahawks, was reportedly removed from the plane and Brown remained on the flight. TMZ reported that Brown had “a small mark from whatever happened.”

In September 2014, Peterson was indicted on charges of reckless or negligent injury to a child, with prosecutors saying he used a tree branch to beat his 4-year-old son. Peterson defended his use of physical discipline by saying he was punishing his son the way he had when he was younger.

Peterson was ultimately put on probation after pleading no contest to a misdemeanor and he was suspended for the rest of the 2014 season by the NFL. He later said he still used a belt to discipline his son.