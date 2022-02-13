Adrian Peterson arrested for alleged domestic violence in LA

Adrian Peterson was arrested for domestic violence in Los Angeles on Super Bowl Sunday.

According to TMZ, Peterson, the 36-year-old longtime NFL running back, was arrested over a domestic dispute with his wife, Ashley, at LAX as the couple was on their way out of Los Angeles from Super Bowl week.

The report states that the alleged incident occurred on an aircraft, which had to turn around on the runway and return to the gate due to a verbal and physical altercation between the husband and wife.

Peterson was arrested when it was determined that his wife sustained a small mark from their altercation. He was arrested at 9:20 a.m. PST, and booked at 11:33. Bail was set at $50,000.

The plane reportedly took off after Peterson was arrested, with Ashley staying aboard the flight.

The couple attended the DirecTV Super Bowl party in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

Peterson was previously arrested in 2014 for striking his son with a wooden switch. In 2018, he said he still spanks his son with a belt.

The running back played a total of four games this past season for the Titans and Seahawks. Previously, he played for the Lions, Washington Football Team (now the Commanders), Saints, Cardinals and Vikings.