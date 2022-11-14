Adoree’ Jackson plays every defensive snap amid huge Giants workload

Adoree’ Jackson was on the field for all 64 snaps on defense in the 24-16 victory over the Texans. That was the sixth time Jackson did not miss a snap in a game. One other game, he played 99 percent of the snaps.

It is safe to say Jackson as the top cornerback on the roster is one of the Giants’ most important and irreplaceable players. So important, that it is not unfair to speculate that he is too valuable to risk using as a punt returner.

“I appreciate the thought, but at the same time — I love playing the game, I love having fun,” Jackson said on Monday. “It’s something I’ve always been doing. If that’s the case, I’ve been doing it probably since Pop Warner, high school, [USC]. SC let me play all three ways. Did it a little bit in the league. I feel like just being able to go back there having fun, enjoying what I’m doing, but also just being smart at the same time.’’

The game after Richie James fumbled away two punts, Jackson made his Giants debut as a punt returner. He fielded two punts against the Texans: Fair catch, return of 2 yards.

Adoree’ Jackson celebrates during the Giants’ win over the Texans. Bill Kostroun/New York Post

Jackson had 53 punt returns with the Titans.

“Catching punts was more like a nostalgic feeling for me,’’ Jackson said. “To finally get a real game feel, like two years — that was a nice feeling.’’

There were no new injuries coming out of the game. “Really fairly healthy,’’ coach Brian Daboll said.

Daniel Jones’ completion percentage against the Texans (76.5) was the third highest of his four-year NFL career and the two times he was even more accurate were in games also this season. He was at 85 percent (17 of 21) in the season-opening victory over the Titans in Nashville and 77.8 percent (21 of 27) in the victory over the Packers in London.

DL Henry Mondeaux was signed off the practice squad and CB Rodarius Williams was activated from injured reserve. The corresponding roster moves: OT Devery Hamilton and DB Justin Layne were released. The practice squad contract of OT Will Holden was terminated.

Mondeaux had been elevated from the practice squad three times, the maximum allowed in a season. Williams, a sixth-round pick in 2021, tore his ACL in Week 6 last season.

’Tis the season: Leonard Williams, Xavier McKinney, Dexter Lawrence, Jackson and Darnay Holmes on Tuesday will do a good deed. They will be at Castle Hill Houses in The Bronx to distribute 500 Thanksgiving turkeys, plus all the trimmings, to NYCHA residents. The players will team up with Stop & Shop, Food Bank For New York City and Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson. The turkeys will be donated by Stop & Shop.

Many other Giants players will participate in holiday-related appearances. Rookies will be at Eva’s Village in Paterson, N.J. Jones, Julian Love, Elerson Smith and Darius Slayton will attend a Thanksgiving Giveaway at PS 46 Arthur Tappan School in Manhattan and the offensive linemen will be part of a Turkey Giveaway at Port Morris School of Community Leadership in The Bronx.