Addressing a big need at cornerback

Taking a wide receiver in the first round of the NFL Draft creates headlines and buzz- – look at all those highlight-reel catches!

Selecting a cornerback is more subdued — he is valued for his ability to limit the exploits of others.

Both are considered premium draft equity and it just so happens the Giants could use upgrades to their wide receiver and defensive back rooms.

For this Giants Mock Draft 2.0 edition, we used the Pro Football Focus simulator and came away with immediate help where the Giants might be most lacking, adding a big-play cornerback to provide more options for defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.

And away we go:

Round 1, No. 25 overall: Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State

Previous pick: WR Zay Flowers, Boston College

Big scoring plays are not only reserved for offense.

Forbes is a playmaker of the highest order, with six career pick-six touchdowns among his 14 interceptions in his three seasons with the Bulldogs.

Yes, at 6-foot-1 and 166 pounds he is skinny but he is also rangy, with soft hands and an innate ability to track the ball in the air.





Forbes had 14 career interceptions at Mississippi State, including six during the 2022 season Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A case can be made that help at cornerback is the No. 1 need on the roster.

There is Adoree’ Jackson as the top starter and then … who?

Let Forbes come in and compete with Cor’Dale Flott, Aaron Robinson, Nick McCloud, Darnay Holmes and newcomer Armani Oruwariye.

Round 2, No. 57 overall: Joe Tippmann, C, Wisconsin

Previous pick: C John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota

Tippmann is a two-year starter for the Badgers, a program that regularly churns out offensive linemen capable of making NFL contributions.

Tippmann is tall at 6-foot-6 but he can bend and at 313 pounds he is big and strong enough to deal with the mayhem in the middle.

With Jon Feliciano now with the 49ers and Nick Gates moved on to the Commanders, there is a starting spot at center up for grabs.

Round 3, No. 89 overall: Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati

Previous pick: EDGE Andre Carter, Army

General manager Joe Schoen this offseason is adding speed wherever he can and Scott runs a 4.44, so he can fly.

He is not big (5-foot-10, 177 pounds) but he averaged 16.5 yards per catch for the Bearcats and had nine touchdowns in 2022.

Ten of his 14 career TDs went for 30-plus yards.

It is considered to be a so-so draft class at receiver; getting one here makes sense.





With elite speed, Scott has big-play potential and ability to get separation Getty Images

Round 4, No. 128 overall: Nick Saldiveri, OL, Old Dominion

Previous pick: RB Kenny McIntosh, Georgia

Brian Daboll insists his players be smart, tough and dependable and Saldiveri checks all three boxes.

He has NFL size at 6-foot-6 and 318 pounds and should be able to compete for playing time at guard, and maybe make a move to center if he is not too tall for that spot.

Round 5, No. 160 overall: Brandon Joseph, S, Notre Dame

Previous pick: CB Riley Moss, Iowa

Former Notre Dame player Julian Love signed with the Seahawks and perhaps Joseph in time can be the replacement opposite Xavier McKinney on the back end of the defense.

It is not easy to find ball hawks and Joseph qualifies as one of them, with 10 college interceptions in a career that started at Northwestern.

The 6-foot, 202-pound Joseph has special teams potential, as well.





Joseph possesses great tools for the safety position as a high IQ player and hard-hitting tackler in run stoppage Getty Images

Round 5, No.172 overall: Tyler Lacy, DE, Oklahoma State

Previous pick: DL Zacch Pickens, South Carolina

A long, athletic frame and an NFL-ready body are attributes to consider with Lacy, who looks the part at 6-foot-4 and 279 pounds.

He had 11.5 sacks and 30 tackles for loss in a four-year college career.

Jihad Ward was re-signed at defensive end and Lacy adds to the depth.

Round 6, No. 209 overall: Mohamed Ibrahim, RB, Minnesota

Previous pick: G Brandon Kipper, Oregon State

Saquon Barkley is back, but (for now) only on the one-year franchise tag.

Matt Breida was re-signed but adding talent in the backfield is necessary.

Ibrahim came back from a torn ACL to have a big year in 2022 with 1,665 yards and 20 rushing touchdowns.





Although only 5-foot-8, Ibrahim runs with ferocity, making for a solid short-yardage running back Getty Images

Plowing into the end zone is what this guy does best — 53 TDs in 28 games for the Golden Gophers.

Can he be a receiving threat? He had only 22 catches in college.

Round 7, No. 240 overall: DJ Dale, DT, Alabama

Previous pick: CB Arquon Bush, Cincinnati

Anyone who starts or earns considerable playing time for three years for Nick Saban merits a look.

Dale is undersized for the interior of the line at 6-foot-1 and 302 pounds but he had a career-high 14 pressures in 2022 so he might be talented enough to get some push up front.





Dale has been with the Crimson Tide since 2019, racking up 73 tackles in four seasons Getty Images

Round 7, No. 243 overall: Elijah Higgins, WR, Stanford

Previous pick: DT Karl Brooks, Bowling Green

This is a big target at 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds and might actually transition into a pass-catching tight end role.

Nice production — 104 receptions the past two seasons — but only six receiving touchdowns in 27 college games.

Round 7: No. 254 overall: Christian Braswell, CB, Rutgers

Previous pick: LB/S Marte Mapu, Sacramento State

Braswell, as a redshirt senior transfer from Temple, had three interceptions for Rutgers in 2022 and should be able to compete in the slot and on the perimeter as long as his lack of height (5-foot-10) is not a detriment.