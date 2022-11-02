Adam Zimmer’s sister shares emotional Instagram post after his death

Adam Zimmer’s sister, Corri Zimmer White, shared an emotional message on Instagram after she revealed Tuesday that her brother died unexpectedly at the age of 38.

“My heart [is] physically hurting so bad,” Zimmer White wrote in an Instagram Story post on Wednesday, including a photo collage that shows the pair in 2018. “How can one family handle so much pain? I miss you so much my big brother.”

Zimmer — the son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer — had been living in Minnesota and was working as an offensive analyst to the Bengals. The Hennepin County medical examiner will determine a cause of death and make an official identification, according to ESPN.

Adam Zimmer’s sister, Corri Zimmer White, shared an emotional message to Instagram on Nov. 1, 2022, after his death. Instagram/lilzimc

Adam Zimmer, the son of former Vikings head coach, Mike Zimmer. Instagram/lilzimc

On Monday, the Mendota Heights police department received a call for a welfare check at 1:13 p.m. CT, said police chief Wayne Wegener Jr.

Upon arrival at Zimmer’s home, police found him deceased inside. Wegener said his office is “not investigating this as a suspicious death.”

Zimmer White confirmed the news of her brother’s death Tuesday morning on Instagram, sharing that she had lost her brother “so unexpectedly.”

In her post, Zimmer White shared that she had grown closer to her brother after the death of their mother Vikki Zimmer in 2009. The matriarch of the family died unexpectedly at age 50.

At the time, it was Zimmer’s last year as an assistant linebackers coach with the Saints, and they went on to win the Super Bowl.

“My brother was one of my best friends, especially after my mom died, we became so close,” Zimmer White wrote in part. “He was always there for me and always the first to show up and volunteer at my foundation events… I never even had to ask.”

Zimmer joined the Bengals staff this year after coaching under his dad on the Vikings staff for eight seasons. Mike Zimmer was fired after the 2021 season.

“We are heartbroken to hear about the passing of Adam Zimmer,” Vikings ownership said in a statement. “Adam was a kind, respectful man, and over his years in Minnesota, it was evident he cared tremendously about his family, his players, his fellow coaches and the Vikings front office staff. Our thoughts are with Mike, Corri, Marki and the entire Zimmer family.”

“Our organization has had the privilege of working with the Zimmer family for 15 years,” Bengals owner Mike Brown said in a statement. “We have the highest regard for Mike and Adam, and we are incredibly saddened by this tragic news. Mike and Adam were more than just coaches for us — they were friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Zimmer family at this time.”