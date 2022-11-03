Adam Silver can’t believe ‘reckless’ Kyrie Irving hasn’t apologized

Kyrie Irving’s non-apology wasn’t good enough for Adam Silver.

The NBA commissioner, who is Jewish, released a statement Thursday morning blasting Irving and saying he will be meeting with the Nets point guard next week to discuss the situation in-person.

“Kyrie Irving made a reckless decision to post a link to a film containing deeply offensive antisemitic material,” Silver said. “While we appreciate the fact that he agreed to work with the Brooklyn Nets and the Anti-Defamation league to combat antisemitism and other forms of discrimination, I am disappointed that he has not offered an unqualified apology and more specifically denounced the vile and hateful content contained in the film he chose to publicize.”

The NBA, Nets and NBPA had all released statements prior to this denouncing hate speech and anti-Semitism without naming Irving specifically. Following his retweet of a film containing anti-Semitic falsehoods last week, Irving defended himself at a press conference before walking it back in a statement on Wednesday night in conjunction with the ADL.

Kyrie Irving reacts during a Nets game against the Bulls on Nov. 1, 2022. Corey Sipkin

NBA commissioner Adam Silver during the Warriors’ championship ring ceremony on Oct. 18, 2022. AP

Irving and the Nets both pledged $500,000 to combat hate speech, with the Nets also saying they would hold events at Barclays Center to educate people.

In the statement, though, Irving did not directly apologize for his actions, merely saying he opposed “all forms of hatred and oppression” and was aware of “the negative impact of my post towards the Jewish community.”