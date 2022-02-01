Adam Schefter, Jeff Darlington big winners in Tom Brady retirement

Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington stuck to their guns in the face of highly pressured opposition.

On Saturday, Schefter and Darlington reported for ESPN that Tom Brady was retiring. Not long after, Tom Brady Sr. disputed the report, saying his son hadn’t made his decision yet. The Buccaneers told numerous reporters that Brady called GM Jason Licht and told him he hadn’t made his decision.

ESPN stood behind its reporting, and aired multiple days of news and opinion programming under the ironclad presumption that Schefter and Darlington’s scoop was accurate.

It was a surreal scene given that ESPN and Brady are in business together for the “Man in the Arena” docu-series and an additional “30 for 30” film. It would have been astonishing if ESPN got reporting on its own partner wrong, especially as they continued to double and triple down.

But then, Brady himself said he hadn’t made his decision to retire or not yet. On his SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go!” Brady told Jim Gray that he was taking it one day at a time.

Schefter, continuing to stick to his guns, even tweeted out a selected line from Brady about reporters wanting to be in front of the news.

“We’re in such an era of information and people want to be in front of the news often,” Brady said. “I totally understand that. I understand that’s the environment we’re in. I think for me, it’s just literally day to day with me.”

Brady’s co-host, Jim Gray, spoke to Sean Hannity’s millions of viewers on Fox News after the interview on Monday night and continued to dispute the reporting the Brady had made his decision.

“He understands what’s going on and he understands what’s going on in the media landscape,” Gray said. “And he also understands that these guys are doing their jobs, and they’re probably doing their jobs to the best of their ability. That’s the information that they had. That doesn’t mean that it’s right and it doesn’t mean that it’s right at this moment. It may turn out to be right. We don’t know. I don’t know. All I know is that when he makes his decision, we’ll all be informed, and he hasn’t done that yet.”

It defies logic that Brady truly did not know his decision on Monday night, but knew it by Tuesday morning to release a lengthy Instagram post. Schefter and Darlington clearly had impeccable sourcing. They deserve a triumphant victory lap.