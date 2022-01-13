Adam Pelech named as Islanders’ lone All-Star

The Islanders will have one All-Star in Las Vegas two weeks from now. Adam Pelech was named to the Metropolitan Division team during the roster announcement Thursday night, marking his first career All-Star nod.

Pelech hasn’t racked up points this year — he has just five in 24 games — but he has been a steady presence on the back end, averaging 21:37 per night, usually playing alongside Scott Mayfield. By expected goals percentage, he has been one of the most productive Islanders this year, behind only Brock Nelson and Ryan Pulock, who has played just 12 games due to injury.

Adam Pelech was named to his first All-Star team. Getty Images

Before the season, Pelech inked an eight-year, $46 million extension that will keep him on the Island for the long term. The All-Star nod will continue to cement the 27-year old as one of the franchise’s cornerstone pieces.