Adam Ottavino shades Yankees after signing with Mets

Adam Ottavino is back with a New York team, and he’s already taking shots at the other one.

On Tuesday, the veteran right-hander expressed his excitement to be back in New York after signing a one-year, $4 million deal with the Mets over the weekend and said, “It’s great that a good team is in New York.”

Ottavino spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons with the Yankees, before they traded him to Boston after a brutal second season that saw his ERA balloon to 5.89.

Adam Ottavino pitching for the Yankees in Sept. 2020 AP

The Post’s Joel Sherman first reported the news of Ottavino’s new contract with the Mets, which includes another $1 million in incentives.

Ottavino — who grew up in Brooklyn and usually spends the offseason in New York City — couldn’t be happier to be home.

“It’s where I really want to be,” he told reporters on Tuesday. “I get to sleep in my own bed and see my kids more, and not have to move three times, so that’s the biggest thing. I’m really excited about that and obviously this team.”

Ottavino, 36, went 7-3 with a 4.21 ERA and 11 saves last season in 69 appearances.