Aaron Wise withdraws from Masters to focus on mental health

The 2018 PGA Tour rookie of the year Aaron Wise will not be participating in this year’s Masters as he focuses on his mental health.

“Regretfully I am withdrawing from The Masters today,” Wise wrote on an Instagram story. “Golf is just as much a mental game as it is one of physical skill, and the mental piece of it has been a struggle for me recently. I don’t take the significance of playing at Augusta lightly, but I know that I need to take some time away to focus on my mental health so I can get back to competing at a level I am proud of.”

“This hurts but it’s needed,” he added, “See you all soon.”

The 26 year-old has only played in the Masters once, back in 2019 where he finished in 17th place.

He finished 2022 inside the top 50 of the Official World Golf Rankings, earning him a spot in this year’s Masters.

In 2023, however, Wise has started the year in a bit of a slump.

In the seven events he has played in, he has missed five cuts.

He was able to get a win in the Dell Match Play in Austin on Wednesday against Tom Hoge but fell short in his next two matches.





“It’s such a special place,” Wise told the Masters website during his 2019 debut. “There are great memories for all of us. We all can remember the great moments and great shots — just from having watched on TV.”

The Masters starts Thursday, April 6 this year at the Augusta National Gold Course.