Aaron Wheeler leaving St. John’s and going pro

St. John’s offseason isn’t off to a great start.

Forward Aaron Wheeler has opted to bypass his final year of eligibility and go pro, his father Bill told The Post.

The move isn’t a surprise as the 23-year-old Wheeler already has graduated from college.

He transferred to St. John’s after three seasons at Purdue, and had a strong season following a slow start. Wheeler could’ve played a fifth season, since the 2020-21 campaign didn’t count because it was played during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 6-foot-9 wing averaged 10 points, 4.7 rebounds and shot 38.5 percent from 3-point range. He broke the news to coach Mike Anderson on Tuesday afternoon, according to his father.

St. John’s is likely going to be losing two of its top three players, as leading scorer Julian Champagnie is expected to go pro, although he hasn’t made a formal announcement yet.