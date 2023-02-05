Aaron Rodgers wins Pebble Beach Pro-Am amid Packers trade rumors

Aaron Rodgers achieved a “bucket list” item. And no, it isn’t another Lombardi.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback — for now — won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament on Sunday alongside his partner, Ben Silverman, by one shot. Rodgers, who didn’t earn a playoff bid this season with Green Bay, will have his name listed on Pebble’s “Wall of Champions” alongside golf legends such as Tiger Woods and Arnold Palmer. The Pebble Beach win is a “really significant” achievement, according to the signal caller.





Aaron Rodgers left a winner at Pebble Beach on Sunday. USA TODAY Sports

“This is a pretty big deal for me,” Rodgers said following the Sunday win. “I’m not going to sugarcoat it.”

Rodgers, who played with a 10 handicap, admitted he had not played golf since training camp before last Monday, but he was still able to clutch up the win with a 26-under par. Rodgers and Silverman beat out retired FedEx CEO Don Colleran and Peter Malnati, who placed second. Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his partner ended up four behind.

“Josh Allen was telling me there’s going to be an asterisk by this win because there [were] only three rounds,” Rodgers said. “But I think our names are going to be up there for a long time.”





Aaron Rodgers Getty Images





Rodgers won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Sunday. Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

The 39-year-old quarterback is at the center of trade rumors following an underwhelming season after winning back-to-back MVPs. Rodgers even heard the noise on the Pebble Beach course – hearing cries for the signal caller to join the Raiders.

Rodgers has also been linked to the New York Jets as a potential destination after Gang Green picked up former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as their new OC.

Golf, though, may be Rodgers’ second calling once he decides to retire. He previously won The Match IV with Bryson DeChambeau in 2021.

With Post Wires