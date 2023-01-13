Aaron Rodgers will ‘take some time’ before 2023 decision, GM says

Brian Gutekunst understands that weeks might pass before Aaron Rodgers finalizes his decision for the 2023 season.

The Packers general manager watched his offense struggle this year, but acknowledged in his end-of-season press conference that Rodgers still gives Green Bay the best chance to win — “there’s not many teams he wouldn’t.” Gutekunst didn’t address hypotheticals about possible trade scenarios, but he said the Packers “made a really big commitment” to Rodgers entering the 2022 campaign that “wasn’t certainly for just this year.” The Packers signed Rodgers to a three-year, $150 million extension this past offseason.

“He’s certainly gonna take some time,” Gutekunst said Friday. “I think that’s fair. And as we work through this, as he takes his time, kinda makes his decision just on his playing career in general, then we’ll get together and move forward that way.”

But if the Packers reached a point where they had to move on from Rodgers, Gutekunst said they’d be honest with the 39-year-old quarterback. Gutekunst was asked by a reporter if he’d look Rodgers in the eye and tell him.

“Absolutely. I think he deserves that if we get to that point,” Gutekunst said. “We’re not at that point.”

Aaron Rodgers recently finished his 15th season with the Packers. Getty Images

This period of uncertainty has become a regular occurrence for Rodgers and the Packers. The arrival of Jordan Love as a first-round pick in 2020 only added to the yearly speculation of what’s next for Green Bay at the quarterback position. Rodgers’ 12 interceptions in 2022 were his most since 2008, and his 6.8 yards gained per passing attempt were his fewest since 2015, according to Pro-Football-Reference.

“He can still play at a very high level,” Gutekunst said. “Really liked the way he led us. So again, as we move forward over the next month or so, we’ll put these things together and see how that transpires.”

Rodgers also dealt with injuries this season — to himself and a young receiver group — but never missed a game, playing through thumb and rib ailments, according to NFL.com. Those “moving pieces” around the Green Bay offense contributed to the offensive inconsistencies, Gutekunst said.

Brian Gutekunst said he understands quarterback Aaron Rodgers will need some time to make his decision this offseason. Getty Images

The Packers missed the postseason for the first time since 2018 with their Week 18 loss to the Lions, allowing the Seahawks to earn the NFC’s final playoff berth. Rodgers completed 17-of-27 passes for 205 yards and one touchdown against the Lions, while throwing an interception on his final pass to seal Green Bay’s result.

“It’s a little raw right now, just a little bit after the game,” Rodgers said following the loss. “I want to take the emotion out of it and have the conversation and see where the organization’s at and see how I feel after some time has passed.”