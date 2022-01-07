Aaron Rodgers will boycott Super Bowl: Boomer Esiason

In yet another strange turn for the Aaron Rodgers saga, Boomer Esiason received a text message claiming the quarterback is preparing to boycott the Super Bowl if the Packers make it that far.

On Friday’s episode of WFAN’s “Boomer and Gio,” Esiason handed his phone to co-host Gregg Giannotti to read a text message from someone claiming Rodgers is getting ready to boycott the Big Game if the Packers win the two games needed to clinch a berth.

“I’ve been told by multiple people in Aaron’s direct circle that if the Packers make the Super Bowl he will use the week leading up to it to make a major point,” the text read. “He will threaten the NFL by saying he won’t play in the Big Game or next season if they don’t eliminate some of the COVID-related rules.

“One big one that upsets him the most is the testing of non-symptomatic players. He’s told [backup] Jordan Love to be ready. Like you said, he’s gotta make it first. But Super Bowl week will be set on fire and send Goodell in a frenzy navigating the situation.”

When asked by Giannotti if viewers should trust the source who sent the text message, Esiason said, “I would, yes.”

This is such a preposterous notion. Rodgers, who has been openly professing his love for football in an almost euphoric state as of late, would cost himself a major opportunity to bolster his individual legacy with a second Lombardi trophy? Seriously?

Aaron Rodgers reportedly is planning to sit out the Super Bowl if the Packers make it that far. Getty Images

As eccentric as Rodgers can be, and as aggravated as he has been on the record about NFL COVID-19 protocols, a Super Bowl boycott would be one of the most shocking decisions not just in the history of sports, but since the formation of planet Earth.